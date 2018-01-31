Out of the Blue | Megan Arnemann | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Megan Arnemann

Birthday: August 12, 1991

Hometown: Barrhead, Alberta

Occupation: Professional Dog Groomer

Number: 250

Bike: Undecided for 2018

Race Club: As of this year under Motorsport Racing Canada (MRC), Alberta Old timers

Class: Junior, Ladies

Who got you started in racing?

Racing itself, hands down the male figures in my life; Father and two older brothers. My brothers both were starting to get into racing and by the time I graduated high school I needed to get on a bike and see what all the hype was about. Plus, my dad had no problem keeping machines a popular interest in the family. I was always there with them, day in and day out, doing lap times and being the best water boy Adam Sandler ever did see (Laughs)!

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl, or a ‘tomboy?’

I think I blurred over girly girl and only read tom boy! Certainly, a tom boy. I always played my part in sports and wanted nothing more than to be on the same level as the boys, if not beat them. Tonka toys in the sand box and being a part of the neighbourhood bicycle club was a must!

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in the sport?

I couldn’t pinpoint one, even if I weighed out all the deciding factors. I’d sure like to have known who was the first woman to take a ride on a two-wheeler. But overall, as I know many ladies have said it, as a sport we stand stronger together than alone. I think that is what fuels this sport the most, and I hope to see it continue to grow and provide great opportunities for many generations to come.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

Besides the no-brainers that we all know… Physically, for sure there are different obstacles. I mean, everyone comes into racing with each their own strengths and weaknesses.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

I didn’t have a very big girls class when I started racing, and I loved seeing the few that did show up. But I got more of a thrill racing with boys. I don’t know if its a bad ass feeling that I get showing up and being maybe one of two ladies in the 40 stacked boys class… I can’t say I like one more than the other, I’m just used to racing with boys more, I guess. I get a little “momma bear” when it comes to racing with some of the ladies I have grown close to. They are my home girls and I want nothing more than see them succeed.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

Hard to pick, but right now I have taken a lot of interest in Vicki Golden! She’s got mad skills on a bike, hands down, and she can huck it large. I think she became a huge icon and idol when she pushed into Supercross/Arenacross and for so many more reasons! I’m excited to see her new footage drop, “Heart of Gold.”

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

Summer Lewis. She’s an adorable girl and I think our little ones need recognition, too, as the saying goes, ” Our youth is our future.” She has an amazing support group and I cannot wait to see what that little ripper has in store. When I get down on my luck, or I’m at the races feeling a little lost, looking at a girl just loving it for exactly what the race is, brings me back to perspective and reminds me to just ride and have fun! As well, she makes THE BEST lemonade to date. If you’re ever at an event and she’s there make sure to pop by for a drink.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race or event that you try to attend every season?

There are some team races that I always like to go to. With or without being in shape, they’re always fun!

Who is your hero?

My hero, now and forever, my dad. He’s so special to me. There isn’t anything quite like seeing my dad waving his hands in the air cheering me on. To the minute I roll off the track, his grin alone makes it worth it to be out there doing what we love.

What are your plans and goals for the 2018 season?

2018 is an open field. Staying healthy, as always (Laughs). I could come out attending all the races or only a few. Goal, to get a nice looking bike have fun and learn what exactly this sport brings to me.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Not breaking a bone (Laughs). Had some good finishes my first year doing the full women’s national series. I wasn’t sure what to expect but I was hoping to place maybe top 15 was my goal and finished 11th overall. Otherwise, every day that I am able to swing my leg over a bike is a pretty big accomplishment for me!

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

Oh boy. Aside from teaching me how to wrench on machines, manage my own funds to race, needing a job to afford things, and remembering to always wash my gear after a hard day riding? It’s taught me sooo much I’m having a hard time with one standing out.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers, why do you think that is?

I thought about this question for a while. Partially because I wanted to try to approach it at a different perspective than family being a factor. Absolutely it is, I just think since there is so less volume of women racing, that it’s easier to pick us out when we have to hang up the boots. Personally, myself, I had to take some time off just to work and start building a life to bring motocross back to my summers. I think everyone goes through the hiccup after you aren’t under your parents’ wings anymore, that usually makes or breaks a rider. Even though women are making breakthroughs in sponsorships and better payouts, it still is stressful on the wallet for a gal to commit to a full racing career.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

Anything is possible. I don’t want to say no, but the odds are pretty stacked against a female.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

I will certainly have children one day, without a doubt. I have a niece and she’s not even a year old and she’s an adrenaline junkie (Laughs). So… I am praying they come to love the sport too.

Who do you want to thank?

I want to thank everyone who has always cheered me from the sidelines. To the simple messages I get on social media, reminding me that I have a place in this industry, big or small. Thank you to the family and friends who adopt me over race weekends and help me and my bike get there. Shout out always to my idols, my brothers and my parents. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them always having Christmas arguments over who needs to start working out again for the summer, and who is gonna bring it come the first gate drop!