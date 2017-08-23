Out of the Blue | Megan Brodeur | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Megan Brodeur

Birthday: February 18th, 2000

Hometown: Coaticook, Qc

School and Grade: Going to college (cegep)

Number: 31

Bike: Yamaha 250f

Race Club: Challenge Quebec

Classes: Women A, Women National

How did you get started in racing?

When I was 8 years old my dad bought me a little TTR just for riding around the house. About two years later I got a bigger bike and started racing.

As a little girl, did you ever expect to be this deep into a sport like motocross?

No. I had no idea (Laughs)!

Do you think motocross is harder for a female to compete in?

Yeah, I think in a certain way because we don’t get as much attention as the boys. Pro Women are slower than the Pro guys but I still believe it is as fun to watch the girls as the boys. They will always be stronger in majority than girls for sure. Then, we have to work harder.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

My favourite rider would be Dakota Alix because he is a very nice guy. He is always in control when he rides and he has been doing good this season in the MX1 class at Lucas Oil Pro Motocross with his new 450. I also like his style.

Is there one lady racer out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in the sport?

Jessica Patterson.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Kaven Benoît, because he helped me out with my technique. He is also a very good rider.

What is your favourite track and why?

I have many, but if I had to chose it would be St-Julie, a track in Quebec. I like the up and down hills and the hard pack ground (except when it rains [Laughs]!!!) Ulverton was also one of my favourites. So sad we couldn’t race there this year.

Who is your hero?

My hero? My dad! Without him I would probably not be here today. I wouldn’t be talking to you about dirt bikes at the moment!

What are your goals for this season?

Well, I hope to do great in my Snocross season. To be on the top of the box more than once would be very fun. I would also be happy if I could be in the top 3 next season of dirt bike.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

Win the Pro Women Quebec championship in 2016. Doing the holeshot at Ulverton’s national in the Pro women’s class. Ending up 3rd next to Jessica Patterson and Ève Brodeur.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

I really enjoy being with all my friends at the races. We support each other. I like the feeling before the gate drops. I would stay at the races everyday if I could (Laughs).

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I like to relax a little but stay active as much as possible.

Is it important to have a motocross racer as a boyfriend/husband, or just a bonus?

Yeah, because he can help you and give you tricks. He also understands you’re very busy much of the time!

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

If they want to race, they will for sure. I’ve always dreamed about having kids racing.

Who do you want to thank?

First of all, my dad. Like I said, I am here because of him. I can do my sport because of him and I can’t thank him enough. My mom and my little sisters. All my family and friends who help me in and out the track. (Zakiel, Jessy, Marie, Simon, Steven). Doc de la moto, Nkls, Hutchins Excavation, MA designs, La famille Pageau, all photographes!