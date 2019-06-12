Out of the Blue | Micah Ketel | Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Micah Ketel | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Presented by Schrader’s.

Name: Micah Ketel

Date of Birth: October 27, 2004

Hometown: Rossland, BC

School and Grade or Occupation: J.L. Crowe Secondary School Grade 9 Number: 79

Bike: 2008 RMZ 250

Race Club: Kootenay Motocross Club

Class: Ladies/Open Beginner

This week we feature Micah Ketel from Rossland, BC. | Ruben Jimenez photo

Who got you started in racing?

My dad. We’ve always had bikes in the garage, whether they were vintage motorcycles or race bikes. I started riding a few years after my younger brother and started racing last year.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl or a ‘tomboy?’

I was definitely a combination of both when I was little and not much has changed since then.

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto or off road?

I don’t think there is one specific woman, but the women who started racing against men all over the world made a big impact in the sport for girls like me.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

There are a few particular obstacles women have had to deal with like racing against more competitive and intense competition and not being supported in the sport for a long time, as well as having to fight their way to be noticed in the sport.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

Personally, I love racing against boys more because I am always pushing myself past my limits to stay in the middle of the pack and everyone rides super aggressive. But racing with ladies is always fun because you can always find a group of girls you can have awesome battles with and find people who have a similar speed as you.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

My favourite female rider definitely is Kennedy Lutz. I have listened to her riding story and how much she trained ever since she was on 50’s and the commitment and drive she had to be able to win the east and west women’s Canadian championship.

Micah has only been racing for 2 years and looks up to Kennedy Lutz. | Kate Lees photo

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

Kennedy Lutz, definitely (explained up there), and my dad. My dad because he has been racing for so long and is constantly pushing himself to become a better rider despite how long he has been racing. He is also so committed to my brother and me and making sure we always have gas in our bikes, gear on our backs, and swept or packed down gates.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race or event that you try to attend every season?

This is only my second season racing but the Western Canadian Amateur Nationals I have attended and am attending this year and definitely will try not to miss it for many years to come.

Who is your hero?

My dad or Vicki Golden who has dominated the freestyle world and now is attempting to be the first woman to compete in AMA Supercross.

What are your plans and goals for the 2019 season?

My goal is to get a top 3 finish in ladies class and a top 10 finish at the national races I’ll be attending. I plan to improve much more on the bike and off (mental game) this season.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Definitely getting a lot of top 3’s in both my classes as well as pushing myself to race in classes and against competition that have riders with much more experience and a more aggressive riding style.

What is the biggest lesson that Motocross racing /Off Road has taught you so far?

Racing has taught me to never give up and push myself past my limits.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier than male racers. Why do you think that is?

I think it is like this because racing is such a male-dominated sport that women may feel out of place when racing, and because there are few professional women racing and zero racing in Supercross and Outdoors professionally.

Watch for Mica at the Women’s Western Nationals this summer. | Fiskfotos photo

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

I think it is possible, but it will take a lot of time because of how it is so male dominated.

If you ever have children, will they be Off Road or Motocross racers?

They will 100% be racing Motocross with me.

Who do you want to thank?

Atlas Brace

MXOnly (mxonly.ca)

Mobius Brace

Mom and Dad for all the commitment and money they have put into racing, traveling, bikes, gear and so much more.