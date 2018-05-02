Out of the Blue | Mickayla Vollick | Presented by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Mickayla Vollick | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Mickayla Vollick

Date of Birth: October 6, 1999

Hometown: Stoney Creek, Ontario

School and Grade or Occupation: University of Guelph Ridgetown Campus

Number: 276

Bike: CRF 250R

Race Club: Steel City Riders & this year starting TVR

Class: Novice and Ladies

Who got you get started in racing?

My dad had the the biggest influence on getting me into racing. When my brother started he used to text me while I was at work saying I could probably kick some of the boys’ butts (Laughs) so I ended up getting a CRF250 and gave it a try and really enjoyed racing.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl or a ‘tomboy?’

Growing up on a farm I was definitely a tomboy, playing in dirt, trying to catching fish with my hands and always out playing with the horses. My mom also always said when I was young if a family member gave me a dress for my birthday or Christmas I’d only wear it long enough for them to see me in it and have a spare set of jeans and t-shirt waiting to change into immediately after.

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto?

I wouldn’t say there’s just one that’s paved that way, there’s a lot of very talented female riders that are just as good of riders as the guys, and they’re willing to help and motive other girls to be just as good.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

I think it’s hard to be accepted. As a female rider, you always hear, “You race moto? Isn’t that a boy’s sport?” but that’s certainly not the case. Also, it seems like girls just aren’t as confidant as the guys are when racing, sometimes. For me, I was definitely intimidated by the bigger jumps until I learned they weren’t as scary as I thought they were once I finally tired, but, of course, everyone’s different.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

I like racing against both. With the girls it’s a little less stressful and intimidating but I also like riding with they boys as well, they really drive my competitiveness.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

Hannah Hodges, for sure. She works hard, seems down to earth and is incredibly good at the sport. She encourages me to want to work harder.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

Vicki Golden. I’ve been following her on Instagram since I watched her race at Supercross in Toronto a few years ago. She’s accomplished a lot and has proven motocross isn’t just for guys. Along with she always picks herself up after an injury and never gives up.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race or event that you try to attend every season?

I typically try not to miss races but my favourite tracks to attend are Gopher Dunes and Motopark.

Who is your hero?

My parents! Neither of them have missed a race since both my brother and I started racing and they’ve always been great support in everything I do.

What are your plans and goals for the 2018 season?

I’d like to work on trying a new jump at every track I go to and get out riding more often when I have the chance between working and racing.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

I haven’t been racing that long so I wouldn’t say I have accomplishments other than having improvement in my racing from year to year.

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

That at the end of the day, good race or bad, being able to ride and hangout with amazing people is all that matters.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

I think this is because motocross is so male dominated that it’s hard for females to stay competitive that they leave to start families and focus on careers.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

Well, Vicki Golden was able to be the first female rider to qualify for Supercross so you never know. Maybe one day down the road.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

If they’re into racing, totally.

Who do you want to thank?

My parents for all the love and support, our family friends that always come to cheer me on, my boyfriend for helping me out and taking me to tracks to practice and of course Jeff McConkey and everyone at Direct Motocross for this opportunity.