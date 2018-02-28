Out of the Blue | Myah Hjorteland | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Myah Hjorteland

Birthday: December 19th, 2000

Hometown: Estevan, SK

School and Grade: Grade 12

Number: 414

Bike: KX250F

Race Club: SCRC, SMA, CDNWMX

Class: Junior & Ladies

Who got you get started in racing?

My brother. Since I was always going to be at the races watching him, I thought it only made sense to start.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly girl,’ or a ‘tomboy?’

Very girly girl. Dance classes were my favourite thing to do until I moved back to my farm, quit dance, and got my first dirt bike.

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in the sport?

There’s not one female, there’s tons of female racers that were/are successful in the sport and for any young girl racer that has someone like that to look up to is important, knowing your dreams are possible.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with, that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

Definitely brushing post-moto hair. Other than that, no, every racer deals with the same psychological and physical factors.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

Both!! I love pulling up to the line for the ladies class because all the girls are like family and it makes me happy to be a part of it. But, on the other hand, the boys are a lot more intense to race and I love it, especially when they can’t stand being beat by a girl.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

Ashley Fiolek, for sure! Her determination of not letting anything stop her from reaching her goals is so inspiring. I couldn’t imagine how difficult it would be to race deaf.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

Kate Lees! She always knows what to say, whether it’s to make me hit a jump, give me a confidence boost, or cheer me up.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race, or event that you try to attend every season?

Oxbow double header race has always been my favourite.

Who is your hero?

My dad. He’s my biggest supporter in whatever I decide to do, and always gives me the motivation and confidence I need.

What are your plans and goals for the 2018 season?

My goals are to be better than I was last year! My plan is for less crashes and more trophies.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

12th overall at my first full round of nationals, and in 2016 I got ‘Most Improved Rider’ for CMRC, 2nd in Ladies class SCRC, 5th in 125cc SCRC, 5th in C class SCRC.

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

The biggest life lesson motocross has taught me is to focus on yourself and not everyone around you. It also taught me not to let a bad race ruin your love for the sport.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

Most female racers eventually start families and worry about health more than males do.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

That would be super cool but I don’t think it’ll ever happen.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

I hope so!

Who do you want to thank?

Most importantly, my parents! Thank you for supporting me in a sport that’s not so easy to watch. I want to thank the moto fam. I don’t think I would love racing as much if it wasn’t for such a supporting community. Also, thank you sponsors: XSIV, AECOM, Steve Hjorteland Welding Ltd.