Out of the Blue | Naydeen Lothian | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Naydeen Lothian



Date of Birth: March 7, 1993



Hometown: Coboconk, Ontario



School and Grade or Occupation: Front Desk Administrator



Number: 627



Bike: KTM



Race Club: MRC racing



Class: Ladies and Junior

This week we feature #627 Naydeen Lothian from Coboconk, ON. | Photo supplied

Who got you get started in racing?

My father was the one to get my brother and I started in racing. He took us to a national motocross race in Uxbridge and we were able to test out PW50s when I was 5 and my brother was 4. My father told us that we got on those little bikes and looked like we had been on them for years. Two years later we started racing and never looked back. I have had the last 8 years off of racing, but coming back for the 2019 season and getting back to my roots has been such a thrill.



As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl, or a ‘tomboy?’

As a little girl, I was definitely a ‘tomboy.’ You couldn’t get me away from any sport. I loved competing and worked hard to win at everything I did. I remember in school, always wanting to play any outdoor game during recess and not be stuck indoors or sitting around chatting.

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in Moto or Off Road?

Growing up, I believe Heidi Cooke and Jolene Van Vugt were the two female riders who I really looked up to. Watching them race and also compete against the boys, I knew I could do the same even at a young age.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

Female racers definitely have a few obstacles that male racers do not. One of which is the stereotypes and stigmas that go along with a female being part of what is generally considered a “male dominated” sport. We are as physically and mentally strong as our male counterparts. We work and train just as hard as male racers but do not receive the same recognition. I look forward to the day when female and male racers are treated as equal counterparts.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

I honestly think I like racing against girls and boys the same. I enjoy racing against girls because it is great to go against other amazing lady racers and see how my skill level measures up. I also really enjoy racing against boys because there is an extra excitement that goes along with it; the thrill of lining up at the starting gate, potentially being one of the only girl racers on the line, and charging in the first corner is like no other feeling.



Who is your favourite female rider and why?

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

Over the years, I definitely have had many pro racers that I have looked up to. But in the last few years, I now look up to my younger brother Haydn (Lothian). Growing up he was always a great racer, but had life hardships to overcome. He now has grown into his own, and has worked so hard to become the Pro racer he is today. He never gives up and continues to push hard through injury, mechanical issues, and anything else that comes his way. It is amazing to see and makes me a very proud older sister.

When Naydeen was just 13, she and her family traveled across Canada to do the Women’s National series. | Mao Ouyang photo

Do you have a “can’t miss” race, or event that you try to attend every season?

Although I have taken a good 8 years off of racing, I think the 2 races I enjoy attending the most would be Walton National and the MMRS Madoc National. There are so many racers who end up attending these events, and it is nice to be able to not only hangout but race against so many strong individuals.

Who is your hero?

My father is definitely my hero. He has worked so hard over the years to support motocross and continues to work hard to support every dream that myself or my family has. He is the one who got me into motocross and I am so thankful that he did. The sacrifice that my parents have made over the years has taught me to appreciate everything that I have.



What are your plans and goals for the 2020 season?

I plan on racing both the provincial and women’s national races again next season. My goal is to get top 5 for the national race series and top 3 for the provincial. I know that my skill level is still up to par, it is just my physical conditioning that is holding me back. Unfortunately, I had an injury that held me back this year, so I plan on working hard and coming into the 2020 season in my best shape yet.



What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

I think my biggest accomplishments have definitely been my provincial and national standings. When I was 13 years old, my family travelled across Canada for the Women’s Pro National Series and I worked hard to get the National #9 plate. The youngest racer to get top 10 at the time felt amazing, and I am thankful I got the chance to do something I love with my family.

I also gained the provincial #1 plate twice in my motocross career, which was encouraging.

My last year of racing, when I was 18, I did the full Women’s Pro National Series again, and got the National #6 plate. That year was difficult, with a few decent crashes and mechanical issues. But even though I believe I could have gotten top 3 in Canada, I am thankful for the chance I got to race against some amazing ladies that year.



What is the biggest lesson that Motocross racing /Off Road has taught you so far?

Motocross has taught me to work hard and never give up. Growing up at the race track allowed me to watch and learn and grow around some amazing human beings. I know that I can accomplish anything that I put my mind to, and I hope that more young kids get into the sport and are able to learn the same great lessons I have.



Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers, why do you think that is?

I think that maybe, like myself, female racers leave the sport earlier due to “life” getting in the way. I ended up going to university and was not able to afford both school and racing.

After university, I then travelled oversees for a few years before settling in Banff, Alberta, the last two years. This is the first summer in the last 8 years that I have been in the country and been able to save up funds to race motocross again.



Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

I definitely believe it is possible for there to be a female Supercross champion! There are so many amazing female racers out there and many young racers who are coming up in the ranks as we speak. Females are strong willed, hard working, determined individuals who will persevere against all odds. I know that there will be a female Supercross champion one day.

Watch for Naydeen at the 2020 Women’s Nationals and Provincials. | Mao Ouyang photo

If you ever have children, will they be Off Road or Motocross racers ?

When I have children, they will definitely be motocross racers. Motocross is such an amazing high adrenaline sport that teaches you discipline and courage. I want my children to appreciate and learn about the sport that has given me so many amazing memories and paved the way for who I am today.



Who do you want to thank?

I want to thank my family. They have been the backbone to everything that I have accomplished over the years and I would not be the woman I am today without them.