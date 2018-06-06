Out of the Blue | Nicole Gaudern | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Nicole Gaudern

Date of Birth: 12/17/1979

Hometown: Riverton, WY

School and Grade or Occupation: Peter Pan Land…haha! Training and racing is a full-time commitment, but off the track and behind the scenes, it never stops. Besides promoting, marketing, sustaining and pursuing new sponsors every season, I also train motocross racers and put together MX clinics when I’m in a specific area. But even still, it’s not enough to run wide open, on the road I carry my laptop and phone to work my “side hustle” for my twin sister, a real estate appraiser in Colorado. I also do expedited credit repair from a referral base of lenders and business affiliates, and when I’m home I pick up painting jobs for extra cash.

Number: 44 (U.S) and this season in Canada I am rockin’ the #8.

Bike: 2018 KX 250F

Race Club: AMA; MX Sports; WMX

Class: WMX; 250B; Vet

Who got you started in racing?

A friend of mine I used to work with back in the day at the bank.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl or a ‘tomboy?’

Even though my mom would always dress my sister and me in pink and purple dresses, I didn’t mind getting dirty. I would have to say I was more of a “tomboy.”

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto?

Mary McGee. She is an incredible lady.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

I think there are pro’s and con’s to each side.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

I enjoy racing against the ladies.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

That is a hard question to answer. I think all the female riders are pretty rad.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

Trey Canard. He is humble and was very dedicated. Even after his retirement he is still involved within the moto industry to help with injured riders.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race or event that you try to attend every season?

I always plan on racing the Canadian Nationals each season. I totally love racing up here! I always hope my WMX schedule in the U.S. works out where I am able to come up here to race each season. I had to miss the 2016 season because of the rounds in the U.S. I was super bummed but it would have cost me top 10 in the U.S.

Who is your hero?

A Unicorn … hahahaha!

What are your plans and goals for the 2018 season?

My plan is to race the WMX in the U.S and Canada. To rank top 10 in the U.S. I would love to rank top 5 in Canada, but the first round wasn’t so promising after taking many dirt snacks in Calgary. The playing field is very competitive with great athletes so I had better get my game face on. The season started for me in Daytona and we’ve had 3 rounds already in the U.S. and then I came up here to run the west rounds. After Manitoba I head to S.C. for the next U.S round.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

2017 Top 10 WMX (Canada)

2016 Top 10 WMX (U.S)

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

It is such an incredible industry that I have learned so much from it. But, the biggest lesson that racing has taught me so far is you cannot be a slacker and during an injury you just have to be patient.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

I think because they decide to get married and have kids. haha!

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

Well, my opinion is “no.” Women aren’t built like men, we don’t have the testosterone and men are just stronger. They’re built like machines. A top level National male pro athlete…I think it is pretty much impossible for a female to be at that level.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers ?

I remember this question from before…haha. I think I said I would just adopt Forkner. haha!

Who do you want to thank?

My family first for all of their support over the years. I know at times they wondered what the heck was I thinking quitting my corporate job to hit the road full time to race motocross.

I would like to thank all my sponsors for their continued support: