Out of the Blue | Nya Nelson | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Nya Nelson

Date of Birth: May 15, 2003.

Hometown: Arcola, Saskatchewan.

School and Grade or Occupation: Arcola School, Grade 9.

Number: 515

Bike: KX100

Race Club: SCRC

Class: Ladies

Who got you get started in racing?

After watching my brother race for a few years, and my family, friends, and people around the track encouraging me, my dad was the one who got me started. He not only taught me the basics of riding but also provided me the inspiration and encouragement to keep trying even if the little kids on 65’s were faster than I was.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl or a ‘tomboy?’

I would say I was definitely a ‘tomboy.’ When I was younger, I was always the girl who would hangout with the boys and play the sports that they do. I was always interested in what my dad was working on in the garage and never afraid to get my hands dirty.

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto?

I don’t think there is one female who paved the way for other girls in moto. I believe it is the community that is formed from all the female riders out there and the support that you get from one another that encourages you to keep racing and succeed doing so.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

As a female racer, I think I am faced with mostly the stigma of not being able to be fast or to hit a certain jump. Girls are definitely expected to be slower than the boys and when people don’t believe in you that’s when you begin to not believe in yourself.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

I haven’t raced against boys yet, but I love the battles that goes on in the ladies class.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

My favourite female rider is Kate Lees. I love her attitude, sportsmanship and how supportive she is towards all the other riders, especially all the girls!

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

Personally, I don’t look up to only one racer, I look up to multiple for many different reasons. I look up to Kate Lees for limping around the track at the race because of the previous injury to her ankle but still getting up on her bike and keep on racing. I look up to Travis King and Jeremie Lacroix for always having the most fun out of everyone while riding and giving it their all, and many others racers on the track!

Do you have a “can’t miss” race, or event that you try to attend every season?

I would not want to miss any races in Oxbow. Oxbow is definitely my favourite track and even after only racing it twice I don’t want to miss any of the races because that is where I believe I most improve and have fun.

Who is your hero?

My hero is definitely my dad. He gives it all for my brother and me, working everyday of the week to rush home and take us to the track for a race or to practice for the next one. He always tries his best and I am so thankful to have him.

What are your plans and goals for the 2018 season?

My goals for 2018 include hitting more jumps, getting a faster and more consistent start and to always improve while having fun.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest accomplishment so far, I would believe, is getting back on my bike after a crash that may have scared me away and persevering after everything that happened.

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

The biggest lesson motocross has taught me is that nothing happens overnight. There are no shortcuts or secrets to getting to be a better rider in a short period of time and you have to work for your success.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

I believe most female riders leave the sport earlier than males because they are off to pursue their careers and life happens, which unfortunately leaves motocross out of their priorities.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

I don’t think it is ever possible to see a female Supercross champion because from what I’ve seen a lot of female riders are content with their success at a certain level and don’t continue to go on and race at a higher level.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

If I ever have children, I will definitely give them a chance to learn to ride and expose them to the sport but racing will be their decision.

Who do you want to thank?

I definitely want to thank my mom, dad and the rest of my family for supporting me on and off the track. I also want to thank my Moto fam, the close circle at the track that are always willing to lend a hand and help you out! Without everyone, competing in this sport wouldn’t be possible!