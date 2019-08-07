Out of the Blue | Océanne Brodeur | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Presented by Schrader’s.

Name: Océanne Brodeur

Date of Birth: July 3, 2003

Hometown: Quebec City, Quebec

School and Grade or Occupation: Going in grade 12

Number: 81

Bike: 2018 YZ 125

Race Club: Walls Unlimited Brodeur racing.

Class: Woman National

This week we feature #81 Océanne Brodeur from Quebec City.

Who got you get started in racing?

Because of my dad.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl or a ‘tomboy?’

I was a girl that liked to compete with the boys in all kinds of sports.

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto or off road?

My sister, Megan Brodeur, because she’s professional in the way she acts in everything she does.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

Yes, the fact that we don’t get as much visibility as the boys and race time is way too short versus them.

Her favourite rider is her older sister, Megan Brodeur.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

The girls. It was great to beat the some of boy when I was younger, but the girl’s class is great if we have lots of us on the gates!

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

Megan Brodeur because she is my older sister and she’s like a model to me.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

Megan, because I like her riding style and she’s a competitor that won’t take you out when you’re racing!

Océanne won the C class and then the B class before moving up to the A class.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race or event that you try to attend every season?

I used to and it was Ulverton in Quebec but closed. So sad!

Who is your hero?

My dad.

What were your plans and goals for the 2019 season?

Practicing.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Won championship in Women’s C and B class before I moved up to A.

What is the biggest lesson that Motocross racing has taught you so far?

Never give up.

Océanne finished 19th at the final round in Deschambault and 24th in the series (unofficial).

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier than male racers. Why do you think that is?

Because either goes to college and can’t practice as much or ran out of budget, or the family doesn’t go anymore.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

Yes, if there is a Women’s class.

If you ever have children, will they be Motocross racers?

Of course!

Who do you want to thank?

Walls Unlimited, Fly, Atlas Brace, XPS, Hutchin Excavation, Doc de la moto, Phil Custom Yamaha, Yéti, Esticky graphics, Anderson racing, my dad, my mother, my sisters, my family, my friends and fans.