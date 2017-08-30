Out of the Blue | Océanne Brodeur | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Photos by Richard Seguin

Name: Océanne Brodeur

Birthday: July 3th, 2003

Hometown: Coaticook Qc

School and Grade: 9 grade high school

Number: 81

Bike: KTM 85cc

Race Club: Challenge Quebec

Classes: Women B and some Women National, 85cc

How did you get started in racing?

My dad was racing and he decided to put me on a bike.

As a little girl, did you ever expect to be this deep into a sport like motocross?

No.

Do you think motocross is harder for a female to compete in?

No, I think we can do as good as the guys.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

Dakota Alix because he’s like my big brother and is such a good rider.

Is there one lady racer out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in the sport?

My sister, Megan Brodeur.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Kaven Benoit because his a good friend with my dad.

What is your favourite track and why?

Deschambault because there’s lots of hills and the dirt is great.

Who is your hero?

My dad because he broke his back 3 times and he still rides.

What are your goals for this season?

Win my championship and the Woman B that I am leading at this time.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

To have done 3 consecutive years with zero injuries

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

Get to see all my friends.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

Sleep in, in the morning.

Is it important to have a motocross racer as a boyfriend/husband, or just a bonus?

I would say yes.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

Of course.

Who do you want to thank?

My dad, my mom, my sisters, all my friends who help me and encourage at the track, my family, Jessy Cournoyer, Simon Pageau, La famille Pageau, La famille Beaulieu, Steven Marquis, Jonathan Mainella, Marc André Lafaille, Zakiel Théroux, Excavation Hutchins, Mathias Marine Sport, BTO Sports, MAdesigns, and all the photographers at the races!