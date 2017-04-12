Out of the Blue | Samantha Bartlett | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Samantha Bartlett

Birthday: November 22, 1995

Hometown: Edmonton, Alberta

Occupation: Currently unemployed

Number: 24

Bike: 2015 Honda CRF250

Race Club: WRMA, CMRC, AOTMX

Classes: Ladies, Ladies A, -30 novice, GP beg, 250F beg

Direct Motocross: How did you get started in racing?

Samantha Bartlett: My dad! Me and my sisters went to watch him race the last race of the season in 2013 and I instantly fell in love! I had to race. So when the first race of 2014 rolled around, I was there with my little TTR125, (which I upgraded to a CRF150 for the second race!) and had so much fun, and been racing since then.

As a little girl, did you ever expect to be this deep into a sport like motocross?

Honestly, the thought never even crossed my mind.

Do you think motocross is harder for a female to compete in?

Maybe a little… but overall, no. Just because we are girls, doesn’t mean we can’t race with the boys, so it’s not like we are limited to one class. And what’s more fun that beating boys?

Who is your favourite rider and why?

Definitely, Eli Tomac.

Is there one lady racer out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in the sport?

There is so many of them, but one of my faves is Hannah Hodges. She’s accomplished so much at a young age, and really emphasizes my point that we can race with the guys and still kick ass. I remember when we went to the Monster Energy Cup in 2015 and watching her race was one of the coolest things, definitely had a fan girl moment.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

None really.

What is your favourite track and why?

I haven’t been to too many tracks, but my favourite would have to be Antler Lake. Jumping down the wagon hill is so awesome and fun!

Who is your hero?

I’m gonna have to go with my dad on this one. I wanted to be just as fast as him on the track, and now I can say (on a good day) I’m there. He has so many cool trophies, and I wanted ones just like that, and well, I don’t have as many as him, but I do have bigger ones! But the one place I think my dad is just the coolest, is in the trails. I love trail riding with my dad and trying to keep up with him and copy his style.

What are your goals for this season?

Well, I am going to race Nationals this year for the first time, so my goal is to place in the top 15 overall. I know it’s a bit farfetched, but it gives me something to focus on and work hard towards.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

At the beginning of each season, my dad and I discuss where we think I will be at throughout the race season, and I always do better than either of us anticipated. As for my biggest accomplishment, I have yet to have one.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

Besides the actual racing, I love getting to the races and getting to see everyone. It’s like coming home to a second family.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I love going camping with my family and going trail riding. Always a blast. In the winter, I like travelling, help makes the winter bearable and pass quicker. I also enjoy reading, xbox, watching Lord of the Rings on repeat, and eating.

Is it important to have a motocross racer as a boyfriend/partner, or just a bonus?

As long as he supports what you do then I don’t think it matters too much. But it would be very nice to always have that one person to go riding with.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers ?

I would like to say it’s their choice, but yes, they definitely will be! I love riding as a family.

Who do you want to thank?

I would like to thank everyone at Scona Cycle, especially Rudi Zacsko Jr., Tom Ostrem, and of course, mom and dad!