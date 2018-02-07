Out of the Blue | Samantha Puky | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Samantha Puky

Birthday: March 18,1991

Hometown: Calgary, Alberta

School and Grade or Occupation: University of New Brunswick – Occupational Health and Safety

Owner of 1985712 Alberta LTD. Safety/Administration services for Oil and Gas projects.

Number: 17

Bike: KTM 150sx

Race Club: WRMA (Wild Rose Motocross Association)

Class: Ladies and Juniors

Who got you get started in racing?

My dad did. We would go camping as kids and do a lot of trail riding when one day my dad took us to WRMA to check out the Tuesday night motos. I started off on a Honda CT70, and the rest is history from there.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl, or a ‘tomboy?’

I am not really sure I could be categorized in one or the other. I’d have to say a bit of both. I enjoyed all things outdoors like biking, dirt biking, camping, hiking, skiing, skating, the list goes on, but at the end of the day, I still enjoyed girly things too.

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in this sport>

There are definitely some amazing women riders out there, but there isn’t one that specifically stands out to me that has paved the way.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

I think the main obstacle for female racers would be getting support at the Pro level. The support and sponsorship just isn’t the same as is for the male competitors The women racing CDMXMX are responsible for finding their own sponsors and raise the money just to keep this series alive.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

This is a hard one to answer. I would have to say I enjoy racing both for different reasons. I love the overall competition and aggressiveness that comes with racing with the boys; there’s always someone to battle with and I love pushing my limits. Racing with the girls is a completely different experience, yet just as fun. For the most part, the women are genuinely happy to see each other succeed and accomplish their goals.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

I admire all the hard working mothers and women that put the long hours in or work out of town and still show up and lay it all out on the line. There is something to be said for those of us who work hard and are unable to consistently ride and still kick some ass out there. Power to the hard working women.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

Not specifically, but I do love the underdog. It’s always fun watching the kids that don’t have all the brand new everything come out with the old beat up bike have a blast and kick some ass.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race or event that you try to attend every season?

My favourite races to attend are the Spring and Fall Super Series, so I would really like to get enough time off of work to attend these two series. Other than that, I would love to attend the Western Women’s National races this year.

What are your plans and goals for the 2018 season?

My plans for this year are simple: to stay healthy and get as much seat time in as possible. The last few years I haven’t gotten a lot of riding in due to work obligations, so I hope this year will be different.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

One of my biggest accomplishments would be all the injuries I have overcome – broken femur, pelvis, wrist, tibia and fibula and still being able to get back on the bike and enjoy riding. It isn’t always easy to come back from injuries, so I think most riders would agree with this.

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

I have learned a lot about life through racing. The first thing that comes to mind is that if you want it you have to work for it. With moto or in life, you have to work hard to achieve your goals.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers, why do you think that is?

There typically are a lot more males in the sport, so it may be more apparent when female racers leave the sport because of the low number to begin with. That being said, I think most racers that leave the sport or step back from the sport do so because priority change or we are just over all a lot busier with every day life, other hobbies and work obligations.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

Anything is possible, but I’d have to say probably not very likely.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers ?

If I have children, yea I would love them to get into motocross! It was a big part of my childhood and I would love it if they could enjoy it like I did.

Who do you want to thank?

I would like to thank Jeff for the interview, Blackfoot, Paul Lavoie (Mechanic of the Year for my out-of-retirement national stint) with LRX for all the bike work he has done for me over the years, and most importantly I would like to thank my dad who always helps me with getting my bike ready and anything else that comes with racing.