Out of the Blue | Sarah Gabor | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Sarah Gabor

Date of Birth: April 24th, 2000

Hometown: Welland, ON.

School and Grade or Occupation: Graduated in 2018 and currently working at a Toyota Dealership.

Number: #24

Bike: 2017 YZ250f

Race Club: AMA, MRC, WNY RACING, Flat Track Canada

Class: Women’s/Ladies

Who got you started in racing?

My dad! He was a racer and we always had bikes growing up. We started with flat track racing then went to motocross.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl or a ‘tomboy?’

Growing up I was definitely a tomboy, but now I’d have to say I’m a girly girl!

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto or off road?

I believe all females have paved the way. Every female that gets on a bike and races against boys are just proving women are just as capable of doing an extreme sport.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

This is a male dominated sport. Some male riders become more aggressive in riding style and attitude when females are on the track with them. I’ve had multiple experiences with this.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

Both! I like racing with the boys because they push me to achieve a stronger outcome and they’re more aggressive! Also with the girls we are all similar in riding styles and I always have great battles.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

I really don’t have a favourite female rider, but I have a great deal of respect for all women riders.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

I look up to all the racers. Each racer has had their own challenges that they have been able to over come. Motocross takes a lot of strength and commitment to continue.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race, or event that you try to attend every season?

Last year was my first ever Canadian race at Gopher Dunes and I had good results, so this year I will be trying to attend more of the Canadian races!

Who is your hero?

My hero’s are my parents. They support me in everything I do and work hard for my brother and me to achieve our goals!

What are your plans and goals for the 2019 season?

My goal this year is to attend more Canadian races and travel to new tracks!

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest accomplishment to date is getting over my fear and continuing to race after the many injuries I’ve had.

What is the biggest lesson that Motocross racing /off road has taught you so far?

It has taught me to fight for what I want. If I want to be successful, only I can do that for myself and to work hard for it. With this sport you need to have the right mindset, so being positive and believing in myself is also a big lesson!

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

Men have more of an advantage of being able to make this sport a career and women may leave to start their families. The passion to ride will always be there.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

I don’t think it’s impossible but it may take a while for us to see that happen.

If you ever have children, will they be off road or Motocross racers?

I think it would be awesome to have my children race motocross! If this is something they would want to do then I would support it!

Who do you want to thank?

I would like to thank Team Gabor Racing: my mom (Kim), my dad (Wally) and my brother (Jack). As we travel together all over, we’ve met great people and have made this truly a family sport.