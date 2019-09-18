Out of the Blue | Sarah-Kim Villeneuve | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

‘Out of the Blue’ is presented by Schrader’s.

Name: Sarah-Kim Villeneuve

Date of Birth: 14 Octobre, 2001

Hometown: Laterrière, Quebec

School and Grade or Occupation: I am currently at Cegep to become an animal health technician.

Number: 3

Bike: KTM 250 SX-f 2020

Race Club: Imperium racing team

Class: Pro women and Intermediate

This week we feature Women’s East MX Nationals #3 Sarah-Kim Villeneuve. | FXR photo

Who got you get started in racing?

I decided to start the race because after doing some practice I discovered that I liked it. I started with my brother so we were both motivated to want to improve.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl or a ‘tomboy?’

I was definitely a ‘tomboy!’ There was no question that my brother was quiet. I always wanted to do the same things as him and be with him. Throughout my childhood, I rode the bike to my cottage with my family and my dad even made me a little track for fun.

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto or off road?

In my opinion, there isn’t one woman in particular who will allow the other girls to succeed in motocross, since it’s according to the efforts that you put there that you reach your objectives. On the other hand, nothing prevents girls from having a model on which they set an example and which motivates them to succeed. I think all women are important and can each bring a little something.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

The biggest obstacle I have faced so far is male pride. It is difficult to be accepted in a class of boys, because they are not able to accept that a woman can be faster than them. Also, it is difficult to demonstrate our potential in the sport, because we are paid much less attention.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

Despite their pride, I enjoy racing with boys, because the competitive spirit is different. Even if there are incidents during the race this doesn’t affect their behaviour outside the track. In general, I like racing with both. It’s different, but so much fun.

Sarah-Kim’s favourite female rider is Hannah Hodges. | FXR photo

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

Hannah Hodges. I like her style and her way of riding. She has a beautiful attitude on the track and she never gives up to achieve her goals. This is my kind of rider and I like to take an example on it because it has a lot to show!

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

I don’t have a rider that I admire in general, but I look at them all and I find that they each have a little something different that makes their style unique. I think they are all good in their own way and we can learn a little bit from everyone by watching them ride. It’s certain that I prefer the riders who are easy to approach and friendly, because motocross isn’t only a question of technique, but also of attitude.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race, or event that you try to attend every season?

The races I don’t want to miss are definitely the local races.

Who is your hero?

I don’t have a hero.

What are your plans and goals for the 2020 season?

For the next season, I would like to redo the Canadian Eastern Championship and, of course, improve my results. Also, I intend to do the [local races] that does not conflict with my schedule.

Sarah-Kim won Most Improved for the 2019 Women’s East MX Nationals season. | Bigwave photo

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

It’s definitely my third place in the Eastern Canadian Championship.

What is the biggest lesson that Motocross racing has taught you so far?

The biggest lesson so far is that you have to work hard to accomplish what you want and that this sport brings us a lot of new values like perseverance, discipline, confidence and many more. And also, even if it’s an individual sport, you can build a lot of good friendships.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

Females racers take responsibility much younger than males racers when it come to making a family or for future projects. Most females racers do this sport for fun and not for a career. They can also see the danger and when they get hurt, they don’t just go back up like most men, they are going to stay fearful after that.

Watch for Sarah-Kim to try and improve on her #3 in the 2020 series. | FXR photo

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

Yes, it’s possible but not for the moment because the women have more fear in front of a Supercross than the men. To make that possible, there should be a lot more practice for them to get out of their comfort zone.

If you ever have children, will they be Motocross racers?

If I would have children, yes, I would like them to ride but it’s going to be their choice if their want to ride. I would never push them to do something they don’t want.

Who do you want to thank?

In first, my parents because without them I would not be where I am. Also, I would like to thank Imperium for the tremendous support they have given me throughout the season. KTM Canada, Carrxpert, FXR racing, E-sticky graphics, Atlas brace, Pierre Tremblay circuit and Les entreprises Lawrence Emond.