Out of the Blue | Shelby Turner | Schrader’s

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in sports.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly girl’ or a ‘Tomboy?’

Shelby Turner: My family got me started. Ever since I was little I wanted to ride dirt bikes. My dad told me that I had to learn how to ride a pedal bike before I could ride a bike, but that never stopped me from trying to ride it and failing. Eventually, my grandpa felt bad for me and taught me to ride my pedal bike. I have never looked back.

Direct Motocross: Who got you get started in racing?

I think there has been multiple females pave the way for the sport. But some of the girls I look up to (and to this day really want to beat) are Laia Sanz and Tayla Jones. These girls rip on dirt bikes and can ride anything your toss at them! Laia even does Dakar and Baja and finishes in the top ten. That’s so cool.As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with, that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

I think that both men and woman have obstacles to deal with. But it always seems like the woman are fighting to have a series and racers to compete in it. You don’t see that very often with the men.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

I like racing against the girls, but it can be pretty fun to beat the boys every now and then.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

Tara Gieger. She is super cool, and she is friends with Travis Pastrana! That’s pretty neat.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

Cody Webb. He does some of the gnarliest stuff on 2 wheels and he never stops pushing. There is a reason he is a 3x Endurocross champion and I really respect him for all the work he puts in. He also doesn’t land on the injury list very often, which is hard to do given this sport.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race, or event that you try to attend every season?

Orifino Logger Cross. One of the best local Endurocross races going. And he has an awesome prize purse for the women’s class!

Who is your hero?

Ummmm… Superman.

What are your plans and goals for the 2018 season?

I want to defend my AMA Endurocross title and my Western Canadian Motocross title. I also want to compete in ISDE Chile, hopefully, bettering my 6th OA and bring back another gold medal.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Back to Back AMA Endurocross Championships, Woman’s Western Motocross titles. Also, all of my work at the ISDE. I am proud to have finished all 4 events I have gone to, and having 3 golds, and 1 silver, and 1 team silver as my medal count. I am pretty excited to be the first girl to podium an amateur event at Endurocross against the guys as well.

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

You get back what you put in. I think that’s something you can relate to anything in life.

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier than male racers, why do you think that is?

I think most woman leave to start families then come back later in life to continue riding on a less competitive level.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

Nope. That’s a tough division to top, even as a male.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

Oh yes.

Who do you want to thank?

A&E Racing, FXR, KTM Canada, Vee Rubber, Tire Balls, Alpinestars, Arai helmets, ACF 50, Emperor, Atlas, SXS skid plates, Oakley, Motorex, Motovan, Ryno Power, Laminacorr Racing, French Racing Suspensions, M7 Designs, and my mom and dad.