Out of the Blue | Sophie Poncia-Myre | Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

‘Out of the Blue’ is presented by Schrader’s

Name: Sophie Poncia-Myre

Date of Birth: June 18th, 2002

Hometown: Embrun, Ontario

School/Grade or Occupation: 12th grade

Race Number: 618

Bike: Yamaha YZ 125

Classes: Ladies B

This week, we feature #618 Sophie Poncia-Myre from Embrun, Ontario. | Luc Myre photo

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

My dad is the one who got me into motocross. When he was younger he and his friends would go ride. In 1993 when my sister was born he stopped but in 2002 when I was born he started racing with my sisters.

I grew up at the track. 2 weeks after being born I was at Sand Del Lee along with my family. Although I didn’t race, I always watched my sisters but I still loved it so much.

Once my sisters retired, my dad and I found ourselves bored during the summer so we decided to do Endurocross for a season. I won my championship and moved onto motocross once again.

Tell us about your recent trip to California.

While in California I had the opportunity to ride the new Kawasaki 250F. Personally, I do prefer Yamaha and a 2-stroke for motocross. However, I was pleasantly surprised with the KX. I enjoyed the way the power was distributed and how it performed, despite it being a 4-stroke.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

As a female racer I feel that compared to in the past there are less obstacles. In 2002 when my sisters started racing, they were forced to race boys class since there was no girls class. When my sister raced Schoolboy, she would have a different bike without her blue plates.

Now there are classes for girls 4-8, 9-16, Ladies B and Ladies A. However, personally, my dad and I chose to put me into boys classes, and when I do, I will put my hair into a bun so my hair can’t be seen which can be an obstacle. I find myself not being taken seriously as well when I’m on the gate with the boys.

“I always tell myself to continue and a bad position is better than a DNF.” Sophie Poncia-Myre

Who is your all time favourite rider?

My all time favourite rider would be, hands down, Chad Reed. He’s been my favourite rider since I was two and I’ve looked up to him ever since. I aspire to be as dedicated as him to motocross and have such a love for it.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track would be Cahuilla Creek. It reminds me a lot of Deschambault but the sand is softer and more smooth. It has a lot of hills as well, and is very easy but fun to ride.

Sophie started in Enduro cross but found her way to Motocross. | Photo supplied

What event do you look forward to most every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

My favourite event every year is Deschambault National. For where we live, it is a good 4-hour road trip so we genuinely enjoy the two days we have to arrive and get situated before practice and race day starts. The atmosphere of this event is amazing; everyone is enjoying their time and is willing to help each other out. Normally, there are activities going on which makes it enjoyable, especially this past year with Larry Enticer.

I know you’ve taken some time off motocross in the past, what is it that keeps making you come back to the sport?

In the past I didn’t race, I watched my sisters. I did, however, start racing myself. After my dad and I spent 2 summers doing nothing, we really found ourselves lost so we decided to start with Enducross which is a slower pace. After 1 race season in Endurocross we slowly switched over to motocross once again and I’ve loved it ever since.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My biggest inspiration on and off the track is my dad. I admire him so much for having such a love for this sport. He always makes sure we have everything ready in order to leave for the races on Thursday night. I admire his dedication as well. He always makes sure my bike is 100% ready for me. He always stands on the gate until the 30 second board goes up and he will be on the side during my race encouraging me.

I remember one specific situation, 2 years ago at the Deschambault National. I was racing Ladies B at the time and it was my race to win. I did my first moto great, then came the second. I did my hot lap and I told him I was getting stuck in neutral but he brushed it off because I was still a new rider and new to my 125.

My shifter ended up getting stuck in 3rd gear about 3 laps into the race and I wanted to quit so bad, but every lap I saw my dad on the side clapping his hands and telling me my position. Even if he knew something was wrong he still encouraged me to continue.

“My biggest accomplishment to date would have to be racing motocross in general. When I was younger I never had an interest in racing or riding, whatsoever. For a long time it had become a fear of mine to race dirt bikes because I had no confidence in myself.” ~ Sophie | Photo supplied

Tell us about your 2019 race season and what your plans are for 2020.

My 2019 race season was short. Because of work at home and school I didn’t have the chance to do many races. The little times I did get to race I did get discouraged. I hadn’t realized how fast the Ladies B class was.

Last year I rode Ladies C in the Quebec series but because I did get a podium in the championship I have to move up. I wasn’t expecting there to be such a drastic change in the classes.

I am, however, ready for this race season. I’m not sure how much I will get to race again because of work but I do have intentions on being at the races this race season.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest accomplishment to date would have to be racing motocross in general. When I was younger I never had an interest in racing or riding, whatsoever. For a long time it had become a fear of mine to race dirt bikes because I had no confidence in myself. I didn’t think I could handle a dirt bike and its entirely. If it weren’t for my dad encouraging me and telling me I could do it, I wouldn’t be where I am.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

The biggest lesson that motocross has taught is to keep going regardless of the situation. In other words, don’t give up. When you race in the woods it will go through your head to give up at any moment. You just want to get out of the woods and you decide to pull off the track but then you forget about it and continue.

There have been so many times I’m mad at myself and I just want to quit because I either got a bad start or my bike is having problems, but I always tell myself to continue and a bad position is better than a DNF.

Although she has a busy year ahead, Sophie hopes to be at the races more often in 2020. | Luc Myre photo

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years it brings me to 22 years old. I see myself in university or college doing some sort of management or maybe sports management. Definitely starting to think of a family and counting down the days until I can put my kids into motocross!

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my dad. If it weren’t for him by my side encouraging me and telling me I could clear that jump easily, I would have never even tried. He is the one who does all the work on my bike and makes sure it is all set to go in the morning for my moto. He is always there on the side encouraging me. If it weren’t for him none of this would be possible.