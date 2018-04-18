Out of the Blue | Stephanie Atkinson | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Stephanie Atkinson

Birthday: September 18, 1991

Hometown: Peterborough, Ontario

Occupation: Volunteer Firefighter / Medical Instructor

Number: 277

Bike: YZ 125

Race Club: MMRS

Class: Ladies B

Who got you get started in racing?

I was looking for a new challenge.

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl or a ‘tomboy?’

An equal combination of both!

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in sports.

There are so many strong and inspirational women in this sport! Ashley Fiolek was the first moto chick that really inspired me.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

Personally, I think the boys are more brave when it comes to pushing your personal limit.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

The girls.

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

Ashley Fiolek. She’s bad-ass, and doesn’t let anything hold her back.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

All of the riders in motocross, truly. It’s a hard sport and takes determination and dedication to get better. Blood sweat and tears.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race or event that you try to attend every season?

Deschambault, Quebec, is always a blast.

Who is your hero?

My mother!

What are your plans and goals for the 2018 season?

To get faster, go bigger and stay motivated even when I feel like the progress is slow.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Being myself.

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

Nothing comes easy, you have to work really hard if you want to improve!

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier than male racers. Why do you think that is?

Possibly, because there’s less females in the sport.

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

I’d certainly be a huge fan if we do. That would be awesome!

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

100%. Motocross teaches us so many amazing qualities. It’s a strong community of like-minded people with constant support of one another.

Who do you want to thank?

Boyfriend, Justin Parnell, moto friends from all over, Elemetx and Mototape for the support.