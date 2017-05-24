Out of the Blue | Stéphanie Proulx | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Stéphanie Proulx

Birthday: July 7th, 1995

Hometown: Pointe-Claire, Quebec

School & Grade or Occupation: O’Sullivan College Paralegal Technologies and works part time at Contant Mirabel

Number: 721

Bike: KTM 150SX 2013

Race Club: FMSQ et Challenge Quebec (CMRC)

Classes: Femme B et Femme C

How did you get started in racing?

I started racing last year, but I only participated in 4 races. I wasn’t sure about racing in Enduro or MX, so I participated in 2 Endurocross races and 2 MX races and then I decided to race in MX. But due to my auto accident at the start of the season, I had to give up my racing season. But now, after working hard to get back in force, I’m ready for the 2017 season.

As a little girl, did you ever expect to be this deep into a sport like motocross?

Since I was little, I always wanted to try this sport and even if it has been only two years since my boyfriend introduced me to this wonderful sport, I never believed that one day I was going to be so deep into this sport. It’s become my passion.

Do you think motocross is harder for a female to compete in?

No, I think that women have already shown what they are capable of in this sport and it makes it easier for us to compete in it.



Who is your favourite rider and why?

My favourite rider is Ryan Dungey because I like that whenever he races he gives his very best all the time and he’s always respectful to other riders.

Is there one lady racer out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in the sport?

Ashley Fiolek is an inspiration for me and many other girls who practice motocross. She has shown us that no matter what your condition is, you can do whatever you want and excel in it.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Eve Brodeur. I think she’s a really talented young girl and that she’s got a beautiful future in the world of motocross and because every time she gets on the track she proves that girls can ride too.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track is X Town in Mirabel because it’s on this track that I have improved myself and learned the most, and I also really love Deschambault.

Who is your hero?

My mom is my hero because she is the most important person in my life. She has shown me to never give up, no matter what. She always supported me through life and been there for me.

What were your goals for last season?

I didn’t ride a lot last season due to my accident but I was proud to get faster every time and improve my technique.

My goals for last season were to finish a race and improve myself every time I was riding and give 110% every time and maybe do a podium.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

My biggest accomplishment this year was to work hard to come back from my injuries to finally have the OK from the doctor to get back on my bike for the season to come.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

My favourite part about going to the races is that the world of races is like a big family; we always have fun and good times together.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

When I’m not racing, I like to go try different tracks and ride with my friends.

Is it important to have a motocross racer as a boyfriend/partner, or just a bonus?

For me it’s not important to have a motocross racer as a boyfriend. To me, it’s just a bonus because I think there’s nothing better than to do and to share my passion with my boyfriend.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

For sure! My future kids will be motocross racers and they will rock the tracks!

Who do you want to thank?

I would like to thank my sponsor for our support: Fxr, Groupe Contant Mirabel , ProMx World, and a big thanks to Philippe Robitaille from E-Sticky graphics, Alexandre Pesant from Whip n’style and D.R Dancause construction.