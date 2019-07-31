Out of the Blue | Tatum Juhnke | Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Tatum Juhnke | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Presented by Schrader’s.

Name: Tatum Juhnke



Date of Birth: May 10, 1989



Hometown: Livingston, Montana



School and Grade or Occupation: Park High School, Printing For Less



Number: 265



Bike: KTM SX150



Race Club: HCMA, Big Sky MX



Class: Women



This week we feature Tatum Juhnke from Livingston, Montana. | Photo supplied

Who got you get started in racing?

My dad.



As a little girl, were you a ‘girly’ girl or a ‘tomboy?’

Most definitely a tomboy!

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto or off road?

Vicki Golden.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

Drama. Hahaha!

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

Boys!



Who is your favourite female rider and why?

Stefy Bau. She’s an amazing rider and person. Always have enjoyed watching her ride.



Is there a racer you look up to and why?

Ricky Carmichael. He’s the G.O.A.T lol! Carmichael has so much natural talent and was always a blast to watch.

Tatum was out of competition for a while but is looking forward to getting back at it. | Photo supplied

Do you have a “can’t miss” race or event that you try to attend every season?

I wish. (Laughs) Don’t attend much of the races in a while.

Who is your hero?

My son.



What are your plans and goals for the 2019 season?

I plan on riding again in 2020. Had to take a break for a while but I miss it.



What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Vegas to Reno was the most amazing experience I’ve ever had. Looking forward to next year!



What is the biggest lesson that Motocross racing /off road has taught you so far?

Believing in myself and gaining confidence!



Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

I’m not really sure. It’s hard to say.



Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

I sure hope so! That would be pretty damn awesome!

Tatum looks up to Ricky Carmichael as a rider. Watch for her return in 2020. | Ryder Photography photo

If you ever have children, will they be off road or Motocross racers

I have a 7-year-old and someday he may get into bikes but I want it to be his choice.



Who do you want to thank?

My family and all the amazing people I’ve met along the way of racing. Have some wonderful memories.