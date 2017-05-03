Out of the Blue | Tay Esselink | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Tay Esselink



Birthday: July 21, 1993



Hometown: Kamloops, B.C.



Occupation: Sales Executive – Imperial Oil



Number: 88



Bike: 2016 KTM 150sx, 2015 KTM 200xcw



Race Club: Future West Moto, MCQMX



Classes: Ladies & Open Beginner





How did you get started in racing?

My brother and I started riding trails together when I was 12 years old. I rode trails and was always against riding any track. It wasn’t till I met Sage Deverell last year that he convinced me to ride out at Whispering Pines. After getting my confidence up, I entered my first race last year. I rode the Whispering Pines track every night and couldn’t get enough.



As a little girl, did you ever expect to be this deep into a sport like motocross?

When I was younger I was more focused on playing hockey. I never expected to be a motocrosser at all. I fell in love with the sport last year and got hooked.



Do you think motocross is harder for a female to compete in?

No, I don’t think it’s harder for females in compete in motocross. You will get what you put into the sport. A little progress each day adds up to big results.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

Ken Roczen is my favourite rider because he is very good looking, confident, and smooth on his bike.



Is there one lady racer out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in the sport?

I don’t watch many females in motocross. The only female I remember watching on YouTube was Ashley Fiolek. She is definitely inspiring for many females in motocross.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

I grew up watching Colton Facciotti race and he has come a long way.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track is Whispering Pines. In 2016, I spent endless hours riding the track, meeting friends, and making memories.



Who is your hero?

I would have to say that my hero is Grandpa Ted. He always taught me from a young age to work hard and have fun with what you’re doing. He gave up a lot of his time to show me a lot in life.



What are your goals for this season?

My goals for 2017 are to be top 3 in the MCQMX and Future West Moto races and top 15 for the national races.



What are your biggest accomplishments?

My biggest accomplishment would have been last year finishing 2nd in the Ladies for BC MCQMX series.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

My favourite part about going to the races is hanging out with friends at the track and practice days where you get to fool around a bit and bang some bars with the other riders.



What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

When I am not racing I am usually spending my time fishing, golfing, and mountain biking.



Is it important to have a motocross racer as a boyfriend/husband, or just a bonus?

I don’t think it is important to have a boyfriend that races. I think it is a lot more important to have a boyfriend or husband that is willing to wash your bike, clean your air filter, and fix everything that you continue to break!

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers ?

Yeah, of course, they will be riding dirt bikes before they walk!

Who do you want to thank?

I want to thank my family for their support, all the riders that push me to become a better rider, Cool Creek Energy, Esso, Mobil1, and Signature Signs & Printing.