Out of the Blue | Veronique Leblanc | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Veronique Leblanc

Date of Birth: 1981, April, 1

Hometown: Nicolet, Qc

School and Grade or Occupation: Animal health technician

Number: N/A

Bike: KTM 300 XC-W TPi

Race Club: N/A

Class: N/A

Who got you get started in racing?

2 years ago, I went to a backcountry snowmobile trip in the Chic Choc Mountains and there was a guy there, riding a snowbike. He let me try it. I never rode a motocross before and I was not quite sure of being capable of riding this but I fell in love with this machine. The next day my snowmobile was for sale.

Actually, there is no women snowbike race class in Quebec but the sport is getting more popular and I believe we should see girls racing soon!

As a little girl, were you a ‘girly girl’ or a ‘tomboy?’

I don’t know if I can say “tomboy” but I grew up in the countryside with my cousin. All our days were on ATV’s, doing horse back riding, fishing and playing outside.

Is there one female out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in moto?

I really love Megs Braap. She is an awesome Endurocross and snowbike rider. I also appreciate the fact that she is popular for her skills. I like her perseverance and temerity.

As a racer, are there any obstacles that you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer doesn’t?

The strength. I’m only 5 feet tall and my 300 is a big bike for me but I need this power for my snowbike in the winter.

Who do you like racing against better, the girls or boys?

Girls! I’m not good enough to race against boys!

Who is your favourite female rider and why?

No one in particular. There are a lot of girls who inspire me in the snowbike world, such as Sarah Wipple, Megs Braap, and Shayla Fulfer to name a few of them.

Is there a racer you look up to and why?

Cody Matechuk. He won the X Games last year and he is a very good back country rider too.

Do you have a “can’t miss” race or event that you try to attend every season?

The « Sled Peak Hill Climb race at La Malbaie, Qc. There is a snowbike class. I hope they’ll have a girls class race this year.

Who is your hero?

My two kids!

What are your plans and goals for the 2019 season?

I hope to see more snowbiker girls and my goal for 2019 would be to do a snowbike race just to encourage other girls to try this awesome sport.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Last year, I went back country riding in Revelstoke, BC. This is the best place on earth!

What is the biggest lesson that racing motocross has taught you so far?

Perseverance and being positive even when it’s hard. Never give up!

Most female racers leave the sport much earlier then male racers. Why do you think that is?

I think having children is the principal reason why. My kids kept me busy for a few years but now they have grown up, so I have more time to spend practicing my sport. It’s awesome because both of them love snowbike and motocross too! We bought their first 110cc motocross with a snowbike kit this year. I’m so proud of them!

Do you think it is possible for us to ever see a female Supercross champion?

Of course! There are so many talented female riders.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

Only if they ask me. I really want them to follow and do their passion. Not mine…

Who do you want to thank?

I would like to thank my family and my friends. I also want to say a big thanks to Yeti Snow MX for allowing me to ride the best trax ever! LineLess, Hors Piste Quebec, Premium MX, E-Sticky Graphics, Junior mecanique.