Out of the Blue | Véronique Turmel | Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Véronique Turmel

Birthday: 1990 May 2

Hometown: St-Mathieu-du-Parc, Mauricie, Québec

Occupation: Chief cashier and assistant accountant at Club Piscine Super Fitness, Mauricie, Québec.

Number: 772

Bike: KTM SX 144, 2-stroke

Race Club: Challenge Québec

Classes: Femme B

How did you get started in racing?

My boyfriend, Alexandre Cossette (772), initiated me in 2013. We have a track at home and we have started to race for the Challenge Quebec in 2016.

As a little girl, did you ever expect to be this deep into a sport like motocross?

(Laughs) Never! I’m daredevil and awkward, so I hurt myself easily and very often. I still lack a lot of the technique because I don’t ride enough.

Do you think motocross is harder for a female to compete in?

No, we just need to be well organized. Every track is different. We have to adjust quickly with the temperature, jumps, curves… Physically, we have to be in good shape because if we have an injury, we have to go working the next Monday morning.



Who is your favourite rider and why?

Of course, my boyfriend is the number 1 in the Championship. They still have 4 races. He impresses me and surprises me every race.

Is there one lady racer out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in the sport?

In my opinion, Christine Aylwin is the best. I don’t have the chance to ride with her but I know she is very involved in the Challenge Quebec. I like the way she’s riding and how she’s dealing with the difficulties that we have to deal during a race. She told me once: more you ride in every kind of conditions, more you have to develop techniques and become good even when the temperature is crappy. That woman impresses me and I admire her [involvement] in the challenge.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Kaven Benoit, because he has style when he rides.

What is your favourite track and why?

Octane Parc, La Tuque, because the track is wide and the jumps are good. It suits me since I start in this sport.

Who is your hero?

I don’t really know. I’ll say my boyfriend (Laughs).

What are your goals for this season?

To heal quickly. I wounded my hand. It burned in the third degree and they had to make a transplant (it’s not in motocross that it happened). The accident happened on May 20 before the races began.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

To have restart the motocross after each injury and to surprise me to always love that much. Otherwise, I love the feeling when we jump in the air. I can’t clear a jump yet but I’m almost there. I have to practice.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

The jumps.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

Practice! We have a track at home.

Is it important to have a motocross racer as a boyfriend/husband, or just a bonus?

Not really, but for me that is very important because he’s doing the repairs on my bike. He’s my coach too so if I did something not good, he’ll tell me how to do it.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

I do not have any but my boyfriend has 2 boys and the already do it with us. The oldest (10 years old) did 2 races this year and the younger is practicing only.

Who do you want to thank?

My father is helping us enormously in this adventure. He is a big part of the reason why we can realize this dream.