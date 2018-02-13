Pala Raceway | Tuesday Photos

By Billy Rainford

You never know who you’ll see when you go to one of the many tracks down here in Southern California. After spending the night with Keylan Meston, Davey Fraser, and Shawn Maffenbeier, we loaded up the bikes and headed to Pala Raceway for some motocross today.

With the 250 West Supercross on a break while the series heads east, there were a few top US Pros out getting in some valuable outdoor seat time.

There were also a few other familiar faces on the track, like Jonah Brittons, Brad Nauditt, and Tyler Unger. I also shot a bunch of video that we’ll have up at some point. I don’t know who EVeryone is, but here are some photos from a busy day at Pala. Sit back, there are quite a few…