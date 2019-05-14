Parts Canada Amateur Open Returns for 2019

Parts Canada Amateur Open is Back on the Sunday following the Rockstar Energy MXTOUR.

Registration will be done on site Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning through the Local MRC Region.

There will be 14 Parts Canada Amateur Open classes, with additional Regional Support classes.

Rounds 1-6 of the MXTOUR will have Amateur Open Event:

1. Wild Rose MX Park – June 2 Calgary, AB

2. Blackwater MX Park – June 9 Prince George, BC

3. McNabb Valley MX Park – June 16 Minnedosa, MB

4. Gopher Dunes – July 14 Courtland, ON

5. Sand Del Lee MX Park – July 21 Ottawa, ON

6. River Glade MX Park – July 28 Moncton, NB

For more information, visit http://mrcracing.com/