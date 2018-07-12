Parts Canada Amateur Open | Sand Del Lee
By Billy Rainford
The Parts Canada Amateur Open Regional Championships took place this past Sunday at Sand Del Lee in Ottawa. Here are a few photos from the amateur action in the order they appear in the results:
Keenan Peterson with the holeshot and the win in the 250 Junior class.
He also won Open Junior.
#9 Alek Guadagno with the win in 50GP and 50 (4-6).
#667 Tyler Kirby made some moves and took the 50 (7-8) class.
#96 Crayden Dillon won 60GP while #111 Gavin Forsbrey took 65 (7-9).
Sebastien Racine won the 65 (10-11) and 80 (7-11).
#18 Leith Ness split wins in the 80 (12-13) class.
It was #28 Brendan Carrington who went 1-2 in the class.
#53 Bjorn Viney showed he’s the fastest in the B classes and won Open Intermediate.
He just registered for the Walton TransCan, so that should be fin to watch.
#24 Cameron Wrozyna took the Schoolboy (12-17) win.
#494 Thomas Rendall was your Supermini winner (1-1).
#562 Jamie Powell won the Supermini 2-Stroke 12+ class with 2-1 motos over Wrozyna.
Factory KTM driver #445 Marc Dionne won the 40+ class.
Logan Burns and company say, “See you at the races…”
We missed a few races, so we’ll make sure to get them all this week at Gopher Dunes.
Full results can be found HERE.