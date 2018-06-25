Photo Gallery | 2018 FXR Ride Day

By Billy Rainford

I’ve been to a bunch of these things over the years and they just keep getting bigger and better. As riders traveling the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour make their way east after round 4, Milt Reimer and the gang over at FXR invite their riders to a special day of riding and bench racing at Milt’s private track in Oak Bluff, MB, just outside the city of Winnipeg.

I’ve finally made it home and have had a chance to go through some of the photos. Here are a bunch of pics from another great day in the plains.