Photo Gallery from Arizona Cycle Park Wednesday

By Billy Rainford

Like a lot of racers, I did my best to avoid the rain and stayed in the greater Phoenix area this week. It worked, except for Tuesday.

Like the rest of the traveling circus, I’m on my way back to the Los Angeles area for A2 this weekend and thought I’d take a little side trip south down the #85 Highway and check out who was riding at Arizona Cycle Park (ACP).

There was a good group of privateers and fast amateurs there. Word on the street was that I’d just missed Dean Wilson and Eli Tomac in a classic surf line, “You should have been here yesterday…”

Anyway, here are a few photos from this afternoon. Click the first photo to enlarge and scroll. See you all in Anaheim.