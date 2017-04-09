Photo Gallery | Gopher Dunes | April 9, 2017

By Billy Rainford

It was 20 degrees C this past Sunday, so I hopped into the #DMXVan and headed 50 minutes southeast of London to the famous facility known as “The Toughest Track in North America,” Gopher Dunes.

I was very impressed with the number of riders who made the drive. Word on the street is that 300-plus riders were there on Sunday.

Ryan Gauld was set up in the Pro Shop signing riders with 2017 AMO/MMRS memberships. The track was in pristine condition and got rougher and rougher as the day went on, just like it’s supposed to.

Each spring, one of the interesting things about the new season is seeing riders on their new bikes in their new classes; young riders moving up through the ranks and returning Pros make days like this fun.

Here are a bunch of photos from a great day in Courtland, Ontario. Click on an image to expand it.