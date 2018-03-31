Photo Gallery | Gopher Dunes – Good Friday

By Billy Rainford

When Jeff McConkey told me he was 98% sure he was going to Gopher Dunes for some Good Friday riding, I told him I was 97% sure I’d meet him there.

The forecast was reasonable, and looked to be the best day of the weekend, so I hopped in the DMX Van and met Jeff there for some photos, video, and some helmet testing.

Jeff had received a new Shoei VFX-EVO helmet to use, so I wanted to be sure to get some photos to go with his review. Jeff was there on his Yamaha YZ 250 2-stroke and there were quite a few riders there to roughen up the treacherous sand track, just the way Jeff likes it…

Spring riding is great, but, as a photographer, the grey hoodies and no graphics make for some rather ugly shots. Also, it doesn’t make it very easy for me to figure out who anyone is.

With that said, if you see someone you know, please feel free to tag them on our Facebook page. Here are a few photos from Friday.