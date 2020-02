Photo Gallery | Gopher Dunes – Monday, February 3, 2020

By Billy Rainford

Headed over to Gopher Dunes with Chris Vandelaar for a very rare riding day in February. It was around 8 degrees Celsius and sunny, so a few people decided to get their new bikes dirty.

Here’s a Photo Gallery from the day.