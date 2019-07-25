Photo Gallery | Sand Del Lee National

By Billy Rainford

With so many photos from Round 5 of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX National at Sand Del Lee last weekend, I didn’t want them to go unseen. However, we seem to be running out of time this week, and I’ve still got a 10-hour drive to Moncton, NB ahead today.

With that in mind, here are a few shots from this past Saturday at the races in Ottawa, Ontario, to look at while we make our way east.

Click on one and scroll through to check out some great racing.