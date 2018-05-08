Photo Gallery | Vintage Bikes at Motopark

By Billy Rainford

I have to admit, I don’t usually get all that excited when the vintage bikes hit the track. I think it’s human nature to be drawn to that which reminds us of our youth, and sometimes the bikes are either just too old or too new.

For some reason, I found myself feeling nostalgic this past weekend at Motopark in Chatsworth, ON so I took a whole bunch of photos of them.

Here’s a look at some of the classic beauties that decorated the Walton TransCan ANQ on Sunday.