John Meaney (Meandawg15) was in Washington State last weekend to shoot the Washougal National.

I need to get myself to Deschambault for the ECAN so I’ve simply run out of time to do more with these photos. I don’t want them to go unseen, so scroll through these bangers John sent over from Round 9 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.