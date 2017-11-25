Photo Report | 2017 Mini O’s | Saturday MX

Photo Report | 2017 Mini O’s | Saturday MX

By Billy Rainford

Well, another Thor Winter Olympics at Gatorback Cycle Park is in the books. I’ve been to a lot of these things and I have never seen them miss an entire day before. They made up for lost time by doing away with the consolation races and cutting laps a little.

They were still doing qualifying races when Saturday started! And on top of that, they had to delay a little this morning to let the fog clear. It was a weird one, folks.

Let’s get to some of the racing action with a heavy emphasis on our Canadians.