Photo Report | 2017 MXON at Matterley Basin
Photos and Captions By Billy Rainford
It was the 71st Motocross of Nations this past weekend at Matterley Basin in Winchester, England. The track sits in the rolling hills about an hour west of London. Being England, you really never know what you’re going to get for weather and we were expecting the worst when the forecast actually gave a 100% chance of rain for Sunday’s finals.
Although the day was damp, it never really rained hard. The track was tricky but raceable and we witnessed some amazing battles for wins in all 3 motos.
We’ll be posting more content that will showcase how our Canadian team did, but this one is an overall recount of some of the racing action.
Team Results:
1. France 20
2. The Netherlands 31
3. Great Britain 32
4. Belgium 53
5. Switzerland 56
6. Australia 58
7. Italy 63
8. Estonia 84
9. USA 85
10. Sweden 87
13. Canada 119
As usual, the atmosphere at a Motocross of Nations in Europe has to be seen to be believed. England 2017 was no different.
MXGP
You really had to feel for USA’s #7 Cole Seely. He wasn’t able to finish either of his MXGP motos and was scored 38 and 33. He snapped a sub-frame in the first and then broke a shock in moto 2. He was trying to make some passes early but fell, too. His Instagram was apologetic to the fans, but this is racing and things happen.
Same goes for Team Canada’s MXGP rider, #28 Colton Facciotti. He would have been comfortable in the muddy conditions were he not sore from a first moto crash where he tweaked his neck pretty badly.
He sucked it up and did what he could for 34-25 in his motos.
I have a lot of short video clips of Russian MXGP rider Evgeny Bobryshev because he looked just like Colton from the front. He finished 6-12 after having to fight from the back.
You know who loves Antonio Cairoli? Everyone, that’s who. Although he didn’t have the greatest MXON this time, the crowd still went bananas for him as he headed to and from the start line. He finished 11-7 for Italy.
#10 Jeremy Van Horebeek went 7-4 for Belgium in MXGP.
#1 Gautier Paulin just keeps going and going. He never rode a lap outside the top 6 and finished 3-6 for France.
#67 Tim Gajser is obviously the star of the Slovenian team. His 2-5 propelled Team Slovenia one spot ahead of us when his team’s other scores were 32, 32, 37, and 38.
#19 Max Anstie is from right there in Winchester. You knew where he was the entire time because of the air horns…and the fact that he finished 1-1 for the day helping Team Great Britain to their first podium in 20 years!
MX2
Team Canada’s MX2 rider #29 Shawn Maffenbeier tried to squeeze from the outside gate to the inside in the first turn but it didn’t work out great for him. USA’s Thomas Covington ended crashing onto him and Shawn headed out in last place.
Goggles were a big issue Sunday and Shawn came in for a change 3 times in moto 2! He finished 30-27 for Team Canada. | Emily Nicholson photo
Tommy Searle had a mechanical in moto 1 and took a DNF in front of the home crowd. He came back and finished 15th in the second moto.
#77 Darien Sanayei had some bike issues in the first moto and came back to take a solid 13th in moto 2 for Team Puerto Rico.
#41 Thomas Olsen of Norway and #5 Brian Bogers of Holland get together late in a moto. Bogers: 12-9, Olsen: 9-10.
#2 Christophe Charlier of France had a pretty good day and finished 14-6.
Zach Osborne from the USA had everyone buzzing from his amazing come-from-behind win Saturday, but some smoke caused some concern.
He pushed hard the entire weekend and finished 1 point off the top of the MX2 class with 10-3 motos.
#23 Hunter Lawrence is someone to keep your eye on. He was impressive in the MX2 class and almost got 3rd overall in a moto until he fell. His 4-8 motos gave him the top spot in MX2 and helped Australia to 6th.
OPEN
Canada has had some great battles with the Irish team over the years. Here’s #60 Graeme Irwin finishing 21-22 helping Ireland to a spot 2 places behind us. Zing!
USA’s Thomas Covington had issues of his own Sunday. After taking Maff out in turn 1 in the first race, he battled from well back again in moto 2. 22-17 was his score.
#30 Tyler Medaglia should have had a better score than his 16-21. He made some great moves but had an issue with falling in moto 2.
It was fun to watch as he and Colton Facciotti battled together in the second moto. I got lots of video of the action, which will be up in the next few days.
I didn’t really notice #39 Fredrik Noren out there but he was consistent with 17-15 motos for the Swedish team.
Didn’t I see #27 Tanel Leok at the 1987 MXON at Unadilla? Maybe not, but he’s been at this a long time! His 11-14 motos gave Estonia 8th overall.
Kevin Strijbos can always be counted on low scores for Belgium. His 12-13 helped them to 4th place.
#18 Jeremy Seewer finished 14-9 in the Open class fro the Swiss.
#21 Dean Wilson is a crowd favourite and had them chanting, “Dean-O” on several occasions. He finished 7-8 for the Brits and helped them to their first podium (3rd place) in 20 years. The last time they were up there was 1997 in Belgium.
#3 Romain Febvre led for a while and kept the crowd on their feet both times he was on the track for the French team. His 2-3 were huge in getting Team France their 4th win in a row! Congratulations.
#6 Jeffrey Herlings could have thrown away the 2nd place for The Netherlands with this little fall. However, he got back up and charged to the front and finished on the rear wheel of Anstie in the final moto. They beat GBR by 1 point.
Team France celebrates the win as the crowd goes berserk. The 2018 MXON will be held at Red Bud in Michigan. Book your holidays now! See you at the races…