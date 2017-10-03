Photo Report | 2017 MXON at Matterley Basin

Photos and Captions By Billy Rainford

It was the 71st Motocross of Nations this past weekend at Matterley Basin in Winchester, England. The track sits in the rolling hills about an hour west of London. Being England, you really never know what you’re going to get for weather and we were expecting the worst when the forecast actually gave a 100% chance of rain for Sunday’s finals.

Although the day was damp, it never really rained hard. The track was tricky but raceable and we witnessed some amazing battles for wins in all 3 motos.

We’ll be posting more content that will showcase how our Canadian team did, but this one is an overall recount of some of the racing action.

Team Results:

1. France 20

2. The Netherlands 31

3. Great Britain 32

4. Belgium 53

5. Switzerland 56

6. Australia 58

7. Italy 63

8. Estonia 84

9. USA 85

10. Sweden 87

13. Canada 119

MXGP

MX2

OPEN