Photo Report | 2018 Winter X Games | Presented by OTSFF

By Billy Rainford

The 2018 Winter X Games finished up Sunday night in Aspen, Colorado. This is the second time I’ve been to The Games because it’s the second time Snow BikeCross has been an event. Being there when Brock Hoyer won the first Gold Medal in the event in 2017 forced me to arrange my travel to include being there when a Canadian won again in 2018.

As we all know, Canadian #111 Cody Matchechuk took the gold this year, with Brock taking the bronze. It was something I just wasn’t going to miss. There were lots of other interesting storylines, so let’s take a look at some photos from a weekend at beautiful Buttermilk Mountain.

Snow BikeCross Results: