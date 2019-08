Photo Report | 2019 Walton TransCan | Tuesday

By Billy Rainford

Racing got underway for a half day today at the 2019 Walton TransCan GNC. As always, the 250 Intermediate class started the week’s racing. Here’s a look at the moto winners and a bit more…

We’ll start with a few of the riders getting ready for Moto 1.

#562 Jamie Powell was on the inside off the line but it didn’t work out for him. He charged the whole race and came back to 7th. It was an impressive ride.

#144 Alex Kapoukranidis (“Kap” for short) showed he has the speed to go for wins in practice, but didn’t have the race he wanted.

#179 Cameron Wrozyna was the top Intermediate in the western swing of the MX Nationals and is coming off a broken collarbone.

#295 Keenan Peterson is Jay Thompson’s top guy at MX Schools.

#107 Shayne Mercieca had his game face on but would have some early trouble when a footpeg would damage his bike in the first turn forcing a DNF.

#720 Jeremy McKie has been the top Intermediate in the eastern swing of the MX Nationals so this was set to be a good one.

#81 Jake Piccolo has been getting some training help from Kevin Lepp. Jake is getting back up to speed after a long injury layoff.

Piccolo would get a great start but then have troubles on the first lap and be forced to move forward the whole moto. He got up to 4th place at the flag.

#34 Zach Ufinzeff struggled with a 24th place and will have some work to do this week.

Peterson took 3rd place at the flag.

Wrozyna was able to keep McKie about this far back the whole moto to draw first blood.

Cameron’s brother, Westen Wrozyna, hopped up on stage to congratulate him.

#55 Darcy Craig and #1 Steve Simms had a heated battle in the +30B class. Craig took the win but was later DQ’d due to racing the A class in AMO events throughout the season. Simms moved up to the win and Darcy will have to race A for the remainder of the week.

#1 Landry Hazen from Bay City, MI was untouchable in the Girls (9-16) class. #33 Malia Garant and #27 Maya Legare were a photo finish for 2nd place with Garant getting the edge.

Bill Van Vugt doesn’t miss much when it comes to these big events.

#1W Braxton Zeitner looks like a safe bet to defend his 50GP title.

It was him, #22 Jonathan Bergeron, and #518 Parker Hatt on the podium.

Josh Hansen scoping out some gat choices.

#43 Noah Viney took a little time to himself just before the Supermini moto.

Ryder McNabb showed why he’s the Supermini rider most people are talking about up here.

Sebastien Racine’s dad getting right in there.

Noah’s game face.

Lane Watts chose a lighter look on the line. I didn’t see what happened but he’s scored a DNF in moto 1.

#67 Logan Lockwood is from Michigan. I don’t know anything about him but I liked this shot of his pre-race pep talk. He was also scored a DNF.

#69 Hunter Scott led out the sight lap with a nice wheelie. He came back early because his forks were locked. They tried to get it fixed but couldn’t and he went out anyway. It showed the true TransCan spirit. He finished 12th with no forks!

The future.

#46 Tanner Scot had a great ride and took 3rd.

#2 Sebastien Racine crashed in practice and wasn’t even going to race. He did really well and hung on for 2nd.

Ryder McNabb looks like “the guy” in this class. He even kept it exciting for the spectators and fell on the last lap, but kept his composure and the lead.

Knuckles for Tanner.

450 Intermediate was won by #720 Jeremy McKie ahead of #269 Blake Hazen and #97 Ty Shemko, after being away from racing for 6 years!

#164 Wyatt Kerr and #81 Kobi Cox put on a pretty good show in the 250 Junior class.

Kobi would end up 2nd.

Wyatt took the win to make it 3 2-stroke on the podium with #159 Justin Neiser in 3rd spot.

#27 Alek Guadagno took the 65 (7-9) win.

#7 Bobby Gravel grabbed a nice win in the 65 (10-11) class.

#41 Jack Wright says, “See you at the races…and why bother dirtying another shirt?!”

We’re back in action bright and early Wednesday morning for a full day of racing.