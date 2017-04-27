Photo Report | A Day at the MMRS MX School | Husqvarna Canada

By Jeff McConkey

Photos by Don Carr

This past Saturday, I was lucky enough to be involved in the annual MMRS Motocross School. This year’s one-day school had an incredible 110 students, and featured some first-time riders all of the way up to some of the most seasoned vet riders (and I mean that in the nicest way).

As we are all aware, John and Jean Maguire and MMRS joined forces with Ryan Gauld and the AMO for 2017 and beyond. This newly-formed super-team is a much needed breath of fresh air for amateur racing in Ontario. With these two organizations teaming up, riders and racers can expect great tracks, properly trained flaggers, solid competition, and plenty of smiles.

This year’s school offered many stations that covered every aspect of racing. The riders moved from station to station, learning all of the ins and outs from a great group of instructors.

Later on in the afternoon, the riders were offered a structured practice so they could apply all of their new techniques on the well prepped Cochrane’s track. It was a great day from start to finish. I would like to thank the AMO, MMRS and a very special thank you to Don Carr for taking all of the great pictures, and for really capturing a great day!