Photo Report | AMO/MMRS Madoc National

By Jeff McConkey

Photos by Randy Wiebe

This year’s annual AMO/MMRS Madoc National went off this past weekend. There were a few noticeable changes from years past. This year the biggest change was the addition of the 3-moto format, and racing starting Friday afternoon. I am a huge fan of both. I really like the 3-moto format, so each rider gets 3 chances to show their stuff in each class.

Like always, the event was run squeaky clean from top to bottom. Ryan Gauld, John and Jean Maguire and their staff had this event dialed. The grounds were immaculate, the track was challenging, and they absolutely killed it with the awards.

I haven’t been to a race yet this season, and I was blown away with how much talent I saw, and how stacked each class was. There is no shortage of talent in Southern Ontario, and the amateur scene is stronger than ever. Thanks for another great weekend. Also, a big thanks to Ryan and Randy Wiebe for the photos!