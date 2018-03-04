Photo Report | Atlanta Amateur Supercross
By Billy Rainford
After a crazy night of Monster Energy AMA Supercross Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta, we were back for the 4th and final round of Amateur Supercross.
Our hope was that there would be a solid Canadian contingent lining up, but we were a little let down by the lack of maple leafs. We did find a few, and enjoyed watching them rip up the toned down track. They did a great job, actually, of making the track safer than it would have been had they left the amateurs to race the same track as the Pros did Saturday. Of course, there were a few injuries, but that’s just how it goes.
Here’s a look at some of the racing from Sunday in Atlanta.
Full results can be found here:
Atlanta Amateur Results
#141 Scott Meshey took the win in the 250 A class after getting 5th in his heat.
#199 Ryder DiFrancesco has enough swagger for all of us. He took the win in the Dominator Supermini class.
#32 Kaeden Amerine was 2nd.
You KNOW this is a great feeling! That’s #710 Mikah Carpenter grabbing a great start and winning the 50cc (4-8) class.
#316 Chase Yentzer was on 50’s like yesterday, wasn’t he? He took the win in the 125B/C class.
Manitoba racer, #313 Nicky Osnach took 11th in the class. In case you’re wondering, they put everyone who came into the stadium in one section today. It wasn’t a big crowd, by any means, but the background here doesn’t do it justice.
#313 Derek Rogers killed it in the +25 class today.
#815 Colton Eigenmann took the competitive 250 B title.
#108 Brady Larson took the 250 C class win.
Welland, ON rider, #519 John McKenney finished 9th in the 250 C class.
#181 Michael Mercer won the 30+ class.
#22 is Richard Krzemien from Schomberg, ON. He finished 17th in 30+.
Richard also finished 11th in the 35+ class.
Then he got 10th in 40+. He was busy. #31 Chris Fasnacht took that win.
Mikah Carpenter was busy winning! He also took the 51 (4-8) and 51 (7-8) class wins.
Remember the name Drew Adams. The sky is the limit for this young ripper. He won the 65 (7-11) class i style.
He took 7-9 as well.
DiFrancesco won the 85 (9-12).
#243 Carter Biese won the Amateur All-Star class.
#48 Austin Roberts won the Collegeboy (16-24) class.
Oh look, it’s Ryder DiFrancesco winning the Mini Sr. (12-15) class.
For some reason, this is the only shot I got of Open A main winner #460 Michael Hicks. To be honest, I think I was trying to get a shot of #30 Jordan Jarvis and he just rode through the frame. Seriously, this is it.
Eigenmann also took the Open B win.
The dude I enjoyed watching the most was #24 Logan Boye. He didn’t get a win but he charged to the front every time he was on the track. He was 2nd in the Open B main.
John McKenney took 16th in Open C.
#603 Ben Holmes is from Brooklin, ON and he was 18th.
Here’s another one of Ben for good measure.
#402 Gage Linville got the win in the Schoolboy 1 (12-15) class. Canadian #313 Nicky Osnach was in this one, too, and got 12th.
Amerine got wins in the Supermini 1 (9-15) and Supermini 2 (13-16).
#28 Katie Benson won the Women 12+ class.
And that will do it from the first year in the new stadium in downtown Atlanta. If you can make it through the catacombs to the front doors…or ANY doors, it’s a really nice building.
See you at the races…