Photo Report | Atlanta Amateur Supercross

By Billy Rainford

After a crazy night of Monster Energy AMA Supercross Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta, we were back for the 4th and final round of Amateur Supercross.

Our hope was that there would be a solid Canadian contingent lining up, but we were a little let down by the lack of maple leafs. We did find a few, and enjoyed watching them rip up the toned down track. They did a great job, actually, of making the track safer than it would have been had they left the amateurs to race the same track as the Pros did Saturday. Of course, there were a few injuries, but that’s just how it goes.

Here’s a look at some of the racing from Sunday in Atlanta.

Full results can be found here:

