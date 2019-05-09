Photo Report | Barrie Arenacross | Amateur Racing
By Billy Rainford
Here’s a look at some of the amateur racing from the final round of Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Arenacross from the Molson Center in Barrie, Ontario.
Open 50
#744 Xavier Marcotte shaking things out on the line.
He got out front early.
But #777 Caleb Vankoughnett put on a charge.
Caleb made the pass and stayed in the lead.
He took the checkered flag in front of the full house.
Open 50 Results:
1. 777 Caleb Vankoughnett KTM
2. 744 Xavier Marcotte HSK
3. 215 Cooper Housser KTM
4. 105 Blake Patterson KTM
5. 109 Cody Meatherall KTM
Open 65
#105 Blake Patterson was 6th in the Open 65 main.
#222 River Jennings has a cool name that should take him far. He was 4th.
Nobody was going to beat #76 Ben Kongmany.
Ben took the win.
Open 65 Results:
1. 76 Ben Kongmany YAM
2. 81 Christian Plasse HSK
3. 12 Tripp Elder KTM
4. 222 River Jennings SUZ
5. 821 Nitchell Prosser KTM
6. 105 Blake Patterson KTM
Open Junior
Open Junior heading out for their main.
#14 Jack Gabor had the speed to compete for the win, but…
…this is Arenacross and anything can and will happen. He was 9th.
#519 John McKenney took 4th.
#813 Caden Wise took 2nd.
#951 Henry Downie held on to take the win.
Open Junior Results:
1. 951 Henry Downie KTM
2. 813 Caden Wise YAM
3. 526 Kyle Marshall YAM
4. 519 John McKenney HON
5. 18 Stephane Plasse YAM
6. 45 Campbell Searle YAM
7. 85 Kyle Goodhew YAM
8. 814 Carson Couture YAM
9. 14 Jack Gabor YAM
10. 395 Braden Malley KTM
Supermini
#87 Shelby Bradley went next level and matched her hair to her gear. G’d Up?
#777 Phillippe St Pierre on the line.
Bradley Thompson finished 6th.
#65 Logan Burns beside #550 Kaes Knights who finished 7th.
#596 Parker Hennigar finished 5th.
Shelby finished 11th.
#17 Nolan Booker was 10th.
Logan took 3rd.
Phillippe St Pierre was 2nd.
#69 Hunter Scott crushed it out front to take the win.
Supermini Results:
1. 69 Hunter Scott HON
2. 777 Phillippe St Pierre KAW
3. 65 Logan Burns KAW
4. 126 Ayrton Pomeroy YAM
5. 596 Parker Hennigar KAW
6. 911 Bradley Thompson YAM
7. 550 Kaes Knights KAW
8. 395 Jakob Malley KTM
9. 115 G. Brower
10. 17 Nolan Booker KTM
11. 87 Shelby Bradley KAW
Open Intermediate
Open Intermediate heads out for their main.
#36 Avrie Berry lined up in this one, too, and finished 6th.
#444 Braden Feijo took 5th.
#313 Nicolas Burnside was 3rd, ahead of #22 Hunter Scott.
The win went to #295 Keenan Peterson, ahead of #32 Seth Hughes.
Open Intermediate Results:
1. 295 Keenan Peterson HON
2. 32 Seth Hughes YAM
3. 313 Nicolas Burnside HON
4. 22 Hunter Scott KTM
5. 444 Braden Feijo YAM
6. 36 Avrie Berry KTM
Open Ladies
The Ladies main gate drop.
#36 Avrie Berry got out front early.
And that was bad news for the full gate of riders.
#855 Shelby Goodhew crossed the line in 8th.
#276 Mickayla Vollick was 4th.
#970 Dana Barrett snagged a podium in 3rd.
#24 Sarah Gabor took 2nd place.
But nobody was going to touch #36 Avrie Berry for this win.
Ladies Results:
1. 36 Avrie Berry KTM
2. 24 Sarah Gabor YAM
3. 970 Dana Barrett YAM
4. 276 Mickayla Vollick HON
5. 87 Shelby Bradley KAW
6. 971 Mia Barrett KAW
7. 12 Chelsey Hennig KTM
8. 855 Shelby Goodhew YAM
9. 475 Ali Mark YAM
10. 610 Savannah Lance YAM
11. 386 Jolie Jennings YAM
Hey, Jim Scott, see you at the races…