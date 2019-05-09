Photo Report | Barrie Arenacross | Amateur Racing

Photo Report | Barrie Arenacross | Amateur Racing

By Billy Rainford

Here’s a look at some of the amateur racing from the final round of Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Arenacross from the Molson Center in Barrie, Ontario.

Open 50

Open 50 Results:

1. 777 Caleb Vankoughnett KTM

2. 744 Xavier Marcotte HSK

3. 215 Cooper Housser KTM

4. 105 Blake Patterson KTM

5. 109 Cody Meatherall KTM

Open 65

Open 65 Results:

1. 76 Ben Kongmany YAM

2. 81 Christian Plasse HSK

3. 12 Tripp Elder KTM

4. 222 River Jennings SUZ

5. 821 Nitchell Prosser KTM

6. 105 Blake Patterson KTM

Open Junior

Open Junior Results:

1. 951 Henry Downie KTM

2. 813 Caden Wise YAM

3. 526 Kyle Marshall YAM

4. 519 John McKenney HON

5. 18 Stephane Plasse YAM

6. 45 Campbell Searle YAM

7. 85 Kyle Goodhew YAM

8. 814 Carson Couture YAM

9. 14 Jack Gabor YAM

10. 395 Braden Malley KTM

Supermini

Supermini Results:

1. 69 Hunter Scott HON

2. 777 Phillippe St Pierre KAW

3. 65 Logan Burns KAW

4. 126 Ayrton Pomeroy YAM

5. 596 Parker Hennigar KAW

6. 911 Bradley Thompson YAM

7. 550 Kaes Knights KAW

8. 395 Jakob Malley KTM

9. 115 G. Brower

10. 17 Nolan Booker KTM

11. 87 Shelby Bradley KAW

Open Intermediate

Open Intermediate Results:

1. 295 Keenan Peterson HON

2. 32 Seth Hughes YAM

3. 313 Nicolas Burnside HON

4. 22 Hunter Scott KTM

5. 444 Braden Feijo YAM

6. 36 Avrie Berry KTM

Open Ladies

Ladies Results:

1. 36 Avrie Berry KTM

2. 24 Sarah Gabor YAM

3. 970 Dana Barrett YAM

4. 276 Mickayla Vollick HON

5. 87 Shelby Bradley KAW

6. 971 Mia Barrett KAW

7. 12 Chelsey Hennig KTM

8. 855 Shelby Goodhew YAM

9. 475 Ali Mark YAM

10. 610 Savannah Lance YAM

11. 386 Jolie Jennings YAM