Photo Report | Barrie Arenacross | Final Round | The Amateurs
Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford
The Arenacross portion of the 2018 Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour Parts Canada Amateur All-Stars program has come to a close. Racing these indoor tracks can be quite a challenge, and all these amateur riders who braved the challenge will remember the experience for the rest of their lives.
The dirt in Barrie was probably unlike anything these kids had ever seen, and, at times, just getting around the track for another lap was a fete in itself.
Here’s a look at the winners in each class from a full schedule of racing Saturday for the final round at the Molson Centre in Barrie, Ontario.
#477 Ryder Snelgrove took the win in the 51 (4-6) class ahead of Alexis Baillargeon and Loik Laurin.
#196 Alexis Baillargeon won the 51 (Shaft) class.
#158 Nathan Snelgrove was the winner in the 51 (7-8) class ahead of Jacob Carney and Tyler Gravell.
#61 Ben Mistelbacher still refuses to run a visor and won the 65 (10-11) class ahead of Crayden Dillon and Bobby Gravel (One of my favourite characters on The Flintstones).
#71 Dustin Burbridge took the 65 (7-9) class ahead of Nathan Snelgrove and Jacob Carney.
#214 won the 85 (12-16) class ahead of Josh Dionne and Cayden Wise.
#25 Tristan Dares was the winner in the 85 (9-11) class ahead of Bobby Gravel and Crayden Dillon. Tristan also won the Supermini class ahead of Thomas Rendall and Luke Tricco.
#527 Jake Tricco won the 250 Intermediate class ahead of Kevin Sullivan and Jacob McIntyre. He also won the Open Intermediate class ahead of Sam Gaynor and Kevin Sullivan.
We were hoping to see more Intermediate battles with #114 Quinn Amyotte like we saw on Friday, but Quinn went down hard and decided not to line up Saturday.
#381 Kyle Jones took the win in the 250 Junior class ahead of Seth Hughes and Nicholas Burnside.
#24 Cameron Wrozyna won the Open Junior class ahead of Nicholas Burnside and Carson Couture. Cameron also won the Schoolboy class ahead of Seth Hughes and Thomas Rendall.
#381 Kelcey Jones took the Ladies class win ahead of Jayce Corbett and Chelsey Hennig.
#117 Damon Luksys won the Vet +30 class ahead of Kevin Metcalf and Matt Millett.
Full results can be found HERE: http://cmrc.tracksideresults.com/class.asp?e=14&c=all
Congratulations to all the Parts Canada Amateur All-Stars who lined up and gave it a shot. This little guy says, “See you at the races…” and, “Those ants look like ants from way up here!”