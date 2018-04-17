Photo Report | Barrie Arenacross | Final Round | The Amateurs

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

The Arenacross portion of the 2018 Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour Parts Canada Amateur All-Stars program has come to a close. Racing these indoor tracks can be quite a challenge, and all these amateur riders who braved the challenge will remember the experience for the rest of their lives.

The dirt in Barrie was probably unlike anything these kids had ever seen, and, at times, just getting around the track for another lap was a fete in itself.

Here’s a look at the winners in each class from a full schedule of racing Saturday for the final round at the Molson Centre in Barrie, Ontario.

