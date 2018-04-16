Photo Report | Barrie Arenacross | Final Round

Photo Report | Barrie Arenacross | Final Round

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

Round 6 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour is in the books and that means we’ve added two new Canadian champions to the record books. The series took racers to Abbotsford, Calgary, Sarnia, and Barrie, and now we await the start of the Motocross portion of the season.

With a storm that threatened to keep everyone home in the forecast, the racing went on and the spectators braved the rain, sleet, and snow to make the final round a good one.

Jess Pettis came all the way from California and Westen Wrozyna took a break from his 250 East Supercross season to race.

Shawn Maffenbeier is the 250 champ and Cole Thompson is the 450 champ. Here’s a look at the racing from Saturday night in the Molson Centre.

250

450