Photo Report | Barrie Arenacross | Final Round
Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford
Round 6 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour is in the books and that means we’ve added two new Canadian champions to the record books. The series took racers to Abbotsford, Calgary, Sarnia, and Barrie, and now we await the start of the Motocross portion of the season.
With a storm that threatened to keep everyone home in the forecast, the racing went on and the spectators braved the rain, sleet, and snow to make the final round a good one.
Jess Pettis came all the way from California and Westen Wrozyna took a break from his 250 East Supercross season to race.
Shawn Maffenbeier is the 250 champ and Cole Thompson is the 450 champ. Here’s a look at the racing from Saturday night in the Molson Centre.
This snow and ice is what everyone had to deal with this weekend.
With the bad weather, the Rockstar Gals weren’t able to make it Saturday night. These two stepped up and did a great job.
Tyler Medaglia enters the stadium with another wheelie for opening ceremonies.
John McKenney gets some face time with McKenna in front of the Barrie crowd.
250
The 250 Main hits the first turn with #15 Jess Pettis and #27 Tanner Ward out front.
#415 Dario Zecca came up short on the finish line double earlier in the day and crash violently over the bars. Seriously, he was lucky to walk away from that one. He still raced the main but wasn’t up to speed. He rounded out the field in 12th and probably shouldn’t watch the replay.
#411 Duncan MacLeod hit the main near the back of the field and ended up finishing 11th.
#157 Wyatt Waddell got a good jump in the main but went down around lap 5. He’s been struggling with a shoulder that popped out a couple times, so getting to the flag was a fete. he was 10th and can use this break to get things figured out with his shoulder.
#191 Ross Thirnbeck is an Intermediate rider who got some great experience racing the top guys. He’ll keep improving and finished the main in 9th spot.
#24 Michael Fowler started from the back row and had to fight for every position. He wound up 8th at the flag. He said he was going to make a banzai run to the front in the first few corners but couldn’t really make it happen.
#179 Westen Wrozyna qualified well in 3rd and was 5th on lap 1 of the main. He ended up 7th.
#101 Ryan Lockhart got another great jump out of the gate. He had a great battle with Jason Benny and finished 6th. He turned back the hands of time and took 3rd in the championship.
And then drank from his boot. | Jeff McConkey photo
#23 Jason Benny made a late race pass to get around Newf for 5th.
#27 Tanner Ward started out up in 4th place and charged hard up to the rear wheel of Cannella in 3rd and fell in the last turn as he tried for an inside pass on the final lap. He went down and still finished 4th.
#66 Marco Cannella has shown he belongs on the podium in his rookie Pro year. He was up in 2nd at first but Maff got past him. He held Ward off for 3rd at the flag.
#3 Shawn Maffenbeier was looking forward to going head to head with Pettis this weekend. He did what he had to do and finished 2nd on the night.
Shawn is the 2018 250 champion.
#15 Jess Pettis came, saw, and kicked some ass. What else can you say, Jess showed he is on a different level when it comes to these tight, indoor tracks.
Jess won both nights and will race the SLC Supercross next.
250 Podium: Jess Pettis, Marco Cannella, Shawn Maffenbeier.
450
#9 Cade Clason and #16 Cole Thompson get ti the first turn out front.
#176 Ryan Derry came out after becoming a 9-5er and raced some indoors. He got in through the LCQ and rounded out the 450 main field in 12th after getting stuck on a tuff block in turn 1.
#93 Zack Zager had some clutch issues Friday but managed to get beck out there Saturday. He finished 11th.
#7 Dillan Epstein never really showed his potential in the AX series and is surely looking forward to the outdoors. He was 10th.
#10 Keylan Meston rounded the first lap in 9th and that’s where he ended up.
#72 Kyle Keast had a tough time keeping his bike running on the tight, rutted Barrie track. He got it across the transponder line in 8th.
#20 Davey Fraser was 5th on lap 1 but went down and had to scrap his way to 7th.
#5 Tyler Medaglia was way back early in the main after jamming up in the turn after the double double, and had to fight his way up to 6th by the flag.
#45 Colton Facciotti pushed his way to 3rd by the end of lap 1, but went down as Thompson went by and ended up way back. He came back to 5th by the flag. There’s definitely some tension between the two to keep an eye on as we move to the outdoors.
#2 Matt Goerke was 6th after the first lap. He had to push his way up to 4th by the checkered flag.
#733 Steve Mages made it onto the podium in 3rd place Saturday night. He started up in 2nd and hung in there on the tricky Barrie track.
#9 Cade Clason led almost every lap of the main. He was pumped to finish the series as strong as he did.
When he got caught in lapped traffic and got stuck in this corner, Cole Thompson took the lead for good.
#16 Cole Thompson took yet another win. He showed he has the indoor skills to rival some of the best.
450 Podium: Cole Thompson, Cade Clason, Steve Mages.
Cole Thompson wins the 450 AX championship.