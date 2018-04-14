Photo Report | Barrie Arenacross | Friday Night

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

Here’s a look at the Pro racing action from Friday night at the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour in Barrie, ON.

250 Class

1. 15 Jess Pettis YAM

2. 66 Marco Cannella YAM

3. 3 Shawn Maffenbeier KAW (Clinched title)

4. 101 Ryan Lockhart KAW

5. 23 Jason Benny KAW

6. 179 Westen Wrozyna KAW

7. 27 Tanner Ward KTM

8. 157 Wyatt Waddell HSK

9. 415 Dario Zecca HON

10. 191 Ross Thirnbeck HSK

11. 411 Duncan MacLeod KTM

12. 751 Donald Turner YAM

450 Class

1. 16 Cole Thompson KTM

2. 9 Cade Clason HON

3. 2 Matt Goerke YAM

4. 45 Colton Facciotti HON

5. 10 Keylan Meston HSK

6. 733 Steve Mages KAW

7. 7 Dillan Epstein YAM

8. 20 Davey Fraser HSK

9. 72 Kyle Keast HSK

10. 5 Tyler Medaglia KAW

11. 156 Cole Wilson HSK

12. 93 Zack Zager YAM