Photo Report | Calgary AX | Friday Night

By Billy Rainford

Round 2 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross series took place at the Agrium Western Event Centre at Stampede Park in downtown Calgary, Alberta, last night. After a rough, muddy start to the series 2 weeks ago in Abbotsford, BC, it was nice to race on more normal indoor Arenacross conditions. This is a double-header weekend and we’ll be back for more later today and tonight.

Carson Brown won round 1 but has taken a ride down south to race AMA Arenacross, so we knew we would have a new points leader in the 250 class when we left Friday night.

Colton Facciotti won the mudder in BC but there would be a couple new names in the 450 class with Josh Hill replaceing Carson Brown and veteran Mike Brown making an appearance in Calgary.

Here’s a look at how the night program went down Friday night.

250 Main

1. 3 Shawn Maffenbeier KAW

2. 12 Dylan Wright HON

3. 620 Brad Nauditt HSK

4. 101 Ryan Lockhart KAW

5. 157 Wyatt Waddell HSK

6. 43 Jared Petruska HON

7. 202 Blake Osatchuk HSK

8. 517 Spencer Wilton KTM

9. 66 Marco Cannella YAM

10. 477 Joey Parkes YAM

11. 27 Tanner Ward KTM

450 Main

1. 16 Cole Thompson KTM

2. 5 Tyler Medaglia KAW

3. 45 Colton Facciotti HON

4. 7 Dillan Epstein YAM

5. 2 Matt Goerke YAM

6. 68 Mike Brown HSK

7. 620 Brad Nauditt HSK

8. 75 Josh Hill HON

9. 101 Ryan Lockhart KAW

10. 10 Keylan Meston HSK

11. 20 Davey Fraser HSK

12. 22 Brock Leitner KAW

Next round: Saturday, March 17 – Agrium West Event Centre, Calgary, AB