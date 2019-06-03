Photo Report | Calgary National – Round 1

By Billy Rainford

We’re finally back where Motocross belongs – The Outdoors! It felt great to be back at the races in Calgary this past weekend. Yes, the new schedule is a bear of a thing, but we’re all just going to have to adjust to the added demands of live TV.

With all the smoke from the forest fires up north, we were in danger of having to make some serious decisions Saturday morning, but when the wind shifted Friday evening, the city cleared and we were in good shape.

It was a hot and sunny day in Calgary for Round 1 so let’s have a look at some of the racing action.

250 Class

We’ve got a bunch of players in this class this summer and we’re in for a long season of racing for podiums and wins. There are at least 6 or 7 riders who could take wins, depending on the track and how they’re feeling. Let’s have a look at the 250 class.

#380 Kevin Lepp took the weekend off from selling homes to race in Calgary. He didn’t make the motos but it was great to see him and his dad on race day again.

Unless I missed another yellow-plated rider, #179 Cameron Wrozyna was the top-finishing Intermediate rider at Round 1 with 36-26 motos for 29th. It pretty impressive considering some of the troubles he had to go through, like landing on #35 Christopher Fortier who was down.

Speaking of Fortier, the crash took him out of the 1st moto. He tried racing the 2nd but just couldn’t do it. He’ll get checked out this week to determine what’s up. Good luck, Chris.

#27 Hayden Halstead is far from 100% with his recovering broken leg, thanks to a BMX incident. He’ll keep getting stronger and finished 16-27 for 19th.

I’d like to wish #133 Sam Matthews a quick recovery. He crashed hard at the Amateur Open on Sunday and was taken to the hospital with a pretty long list of injuries. Get well soon, Sam. The Ontario rider came west for the first time.

Let me also wish #22 Jared Petruska (shown here going inside on #60 Quinn Amyotte) a get well soon, too. He went down hard off the start on the 2nd moto and went to the hospital to get checked out. He hit his head pretty hard but still finished 17th overall after his 13th in moto 1 coming from way back on a banged up bike.

#296 Ryder Floyd’s day is coming! He was forced out of moto 1 and then came back to a solid 8th in moto 2 for 13th overall.

I had to keep reminding myself who #64 was running up with the leaders. It’s William Crete and he looks really good this season. He was 12th with 15-12 motos.

How about #324 Dylan Kaelin running up at the front in both motos?! He looked really solid out there and it was good to see him back at the races. His 9-11 put him 10th on the day.

I was wondering why #46 Marco Cannella wasn’t up higher fighting for top spots, but it turns out he was pretty sick on race day. He still managed a 10-9 9th place.

Brad Nauditt is doing our full series and it’s great to have him back in Canada, full-time. He took some time away from his duties at Dunder Mifflen (bit of an inside joke) and was solid, breaking into the top 10 with 8-10 motos for 8th.

Defending champ #1 Jess Pettis did exactly what he needed to do given how sore he still is: get out front and hang on for dear life!

He wasn’t even sure he’d be able to race, so his 5-7 7th overall was like a 1-1 to him, he said.

#5 Tyler Medaglia had to overcome some battles Saturday. He got taken out in moto 1 and took 7th and then tried to sweep from the outside in moto 2 but it didn’t work. He came from a bad start up to 3rd place for 6th on the day.

I really liked what I saw from #14 Tanner Ward at Round 1. He led a couple laps early in moto 1 and went 3-5 for 5th overall. He’ll keep getting better as we hit the softer stuff, too.

I wasn’t 100% sure where #121 Marshal Weltin was going to fit in, but I am now! Sky Racing has a winner on their hands here and Marshal will be in this every weekend. He finished 4-4 for 4th.

I was really impressed with the speed #19 Dylan Wright showed at Round 1. He was dominant in moto 1 and then went down in the slippery first cornier in moto 2 and came from the back.

His run to the front was not a smooth one (shown here spinning off the track) but he was actually going to fight for the win, until another off-track excursion took a flagger out. The flagger will be fine and so are Dylan’s chances at this title. 1-6 put him 3rd.

#94 Luke Renzland could only muster a 6th in moto 1 but came back to win the 2nd after a 2nd place start and some nice battles.

He had to fight past Pettis and then Weltin (who led early) to take the win.

I’ve been saying it since the Supercross season that there’s something different about #21 Josh Osby this year. There’s a calm aggression and confidence brewing in there and he’s going to be tough to beat this summer.

His 2-2 motos gave him his first official overall in Canada.

Congratulations, team.

250 Podium: Josh Osby (2-2), Luke Renzland (6-1), Dylan Wright 1-6).

450 Class

There were questions to be answered in the 450 class: Would Colton Facciotti dominate like he did last year? Did Cole Thompson up his MX game? How fast was Phil Nicoletti going to be? Would Matt Goerke be at the top of his game on his new team and colour?

We got most of our answers, but I think we’ll learn more and more as the summer moves along.

Here’s a look at the 450 racing.

#10 Keylan Meston goes shoulder to shoulder with the holeshot legend himself, #800 Mike Alessi.

Mike took both holeshots and the Royal Distributing cash.

#17 Cheyenne Harmon is faster than his 16-25 moto scores for 20th show. Watch for him to improve this week. I didn’t get a chance to talk to him on race day. In fact, I didn’t get a chance to EAT on race day!

This right here will have something to do with #476 Collin Jurin starting near the back of the pack. He still managed 17-18 motos for 18th.

It was different to see #25 Casey Keast in the 450 class but he did very well. He said he had to use his holeshot device on the cement starts because he’s so light the 450 would simply loop out on him. His 15-19 gave him 17th overall.

#80 Sam Gaynor is coming back from a back injury and racing his first Pro National in the 450 class. He had a bunch of obstacles to overcome but faired very well with 13-15 motos for 14th overall. He will turn some heads this summer.

How about the rides of Calgary’s own, #711 Nick Collins?! He didn’t know the Blackfoot Direct wifi code, but he did great on Saturday. His 14-14 put him 13th o/a. He even came out and raced again on Sunday! That’s #39 Ryan Dowd behind him. Ryan is out here in his JYD RV and finished 11-13 for 12th.

It was great to see #544 Morgan Burger back in Canada. I doubt he’d get the “Mo Burg” reference, but there are a couple, so he may. Anyway, I didn’t even get a chance to say hello but he did well, placing 11th overall (12-11).

#12 Cade Clason would ride on his own bars if he could! Cade cracked the ultra-competitive top 10 in both motos and finished 10th (9-10).

#38 Mike Brown raced 4 motos on Saturday. I walked down to the starting line with him for his final 125 race and he said, “This was a bad decision!” He still had 2 solid 450 motos and took 9th (10-9).

#10 Keylan Meston should feel very good about his performance in Calgary. He was up in the mix from the start, and that’s a big piece of the puzzle. His 807 motos gave him 7th in front of his home crowd.

#2 Matt Goerke seemed to struggle at Round 1. Do not make the mistake of writing him off, though. He will get things sorted this week and come out swinging at Round 2. He had some “bad luck” and his 5-6 motos gave him 6th.

I really liked what I saw from #3 Shawn Maffenbeier on Saturday, especially in moto 2. He had the pace to hang with Facciotti for the majority of it and finished 5th (6-5). Looking at the names around him, he’s got to be pretty pumped.

This is the #800 Mike Alessi we all know. 2 gate drops, 2 holeshots. Mike looked to tire a little bit in both motos but he showed he has the pace to fight for wins. He’ll be there every weekend. 404 put him 4th.

This outside-in squeeze-play pass on Facciotti seemed to serve notice that #54 Phil Nicoletti os going for wins this summer. Phil stalled the bike in moto 2 as he was pressuring for the lead. His consistent 2-2 motos put him in 3rd place.

I guess it’s a nice compliment when you’re surprised a rider didn’t win by 45 seconds. #1 Colton Facciotti is chasing his 6th title and won moto 1. He said he couldn’t really get things going in the 2nd moto and took a 3rd. He tied in points for the win and was 2nd.

I really liked how much positive energy we saw from #16 Cole Thompson this week. He’s a rider that wears his emotions on his sleeve so winning brought out the joy of racing in him. He was pumped.

Cole split wins with Colton and is tied in points heading into Round 2.

450 Podium: Cole Thompson (3-1), Colton Facciotti (1-3), Phil Nicoletti (2-2).

It’s on to Round 2 in Prince George, BC this Saturday. Every rider we speak to loves this place, so it should be good.

That smile looks good, Cole.