Photo Report | ECAN | Thursday

By Billy Rainford

OK, I’m not going to lie, I got here late this afternoon. I missed most of the action from this morning and into the early afternoon. I arrived at Motocross Deschambault at around 2pm, just in time to catch the second 85 (12-16) moto — one of my favourite classes to watch.

From what I’ve been able to check out, so far, the rider numbers appear to be down. I haven’t seen a full gate yet.

Fortunately, the fast riders always seem to make it to these big events, and you can always count on the Junior class to bring the action.

The humidity finally dropped for the racing today, and it felt so much better than the past few weeks have been here in the east. It’s been brutal.

I showed up at the gate holding my Rockstar Triple Crown hard card in my hand, thinking I would just roll on through. Nope.

After a few quick messages sent to high places, the friendly lady, Rachel, I think, got word that I was legit and I was allowed to head in and catch a few motos. Thanks, guys.

Anyway, here’s a look at some of the racing that I did manage to check out.

Keylan Meston getting lowered down to get started setting up their pit this afternoon.

Talan Hansen pushing some imaginary luggage? “Where to, ma’am?” Even the racks are purple over at The Roost Factory!

Kaven Benoit will be here all week. He’s got a few riders he’s training racing. Also, Kaven will sit in on the ‘Moto Central Live Show Presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer’ Friday night. He’s set to come on at 7:15. Not that anyone ever plays along, but if you’ve got a question for Kaven email it to billy@directmotocross.com and we’ll try to ask him.

I got out to the track in time to catch #2 Sebastien Racine put in an impressive ride in the 85 (12-16) moto 2.

This kid is legit, and I hope someone is grooming him for bigger things in the future.

#409 Brennan Schofield was at Loretta’s last year but he made the trip from the maritimes to go after Sebastien. He was 2nd.

#312 Izack Guadagno has style to spare. He took 3rd place today.

They do podium speeches after every moto.

Would anyone get it if I plopped an ‘Unforgiven’ reference in here? “You know how I said I shot five men? It weren’t true.”

Sorry, I don’t know any movie characters named Guadagno.

I don’t have the names from the pee wee track, but here are a few shots.

#344 Alexandre Moisan took the win in 30+ Vet Junior.

Cheering section.

Check out #198 Marc-Antoine Genereux power sliding the first turn in 30+ Vey Maters.

Marc Dionne held 2nd place for a big chunk of the moto.

But Ryan Gauld was hounding him on his 125 and eventually got by for 2nd.

Genereux just pounded out solid laps and gapped the field.

Marc-Antoine even hucked the big double every lap until the last one.

#331 Alexandre Baupre (I feel another ‘Unforgiven’ reference coming!) took the win in the Junior MX3 moto.

#10 Antoine Brouillette was right on his rear fender the whole time on his 125.

#72 Lawson Dye and #415 Jeremy Dye finished 3rd and 2nd respectively in the Beginner class, behind #488 Jeffrey Denis.

Schoolboy 2 was the last moto of the day. #720 Jeremy McKie getting a start like this is not what the rest of the field wanted to see.

Jeremy was busting out the big double. He’ll also be on the big live show tomorrow night, so be sure to tune in.

#562 Jamie Powell was 2nd in the moto.

#32 Seth Hughes took 3rd.

#88 Emrick Ares was 4th.

Jeremy is pretty much untouchable in the Intermediate classes right now. However, #179 Cameron Wrozyna should be back in action on Saturday to challenge for yellow plate supremacy.

When the racing was done, I went around and looked for some artsy photo ops. This wasn’t one of them… Dave Snider was doing his best “Walk like an Egyptian” impression. He’s a huge Suzanna Hoffs fan.

This is a little Gauld. Does it seem crazy that Ryan all of a sudden has THREE kids?!

I don’t help, I just take photos…

I know a lot of you were hoping for a sweet red pot as winner of the ‘DMX Total Devotion Award Sponsored by Club MX’ at the TransCan, but Ben and the guys are actually making a real trophy this year! I’ll bring a red pot just in case…

Does that mean this bike runs best without it, so leave it empty? Like the old SNL skit: “You can’t put too much water in a nuclear reactor…” BOOM!

That sunburn line on Cale Foster is outstanding!

Well, this sucked to see. Apparently, Liz Burke popped her shoulder out swimming at a quarry this week. She says she’ll tape it up and hope for the best on Saturday’s final WMX East round.

Teren Gerber with the product placement. Oh, and he 100% likes Nickelback. I know.

Felt good to walk around and try to make something out of nothing with photography trickery.

#41 Jack Wright is doing the Straight Rhythm as we speak. He’s got scrub and whip style to spare.

Al Dyck behind Cade Clason’s #12 machine. No, he’s not running RC-style bars. They’re not finished yet. Ask Al to tell you about last week. Even though Marshal Weltin podiumed, I dare you.

See, something out of nothing.

Justin Petker hard at work on Colton’s bike.

Some people were chilling out and playing some cards.

Any time is a good time for an expansion chamber shot!

Cade’s brother, Reese Clason, was racing at Loretta’s this afternoon.

Catching a drip shot is like trying to catch a $5 bill with your hand around it. Every tried that?

Kevin Urqhart has Nickelback at the ready on his phone for whenever I walk by. It’s really sad and embarrassing…for him! lol We can do this all summer, Kevin!

The 778 of TJ Martin is fitting in nicely around the Carlson Racing pits. He’s in for the final two rounds on Wyatt Waddell’s bike.

