Photo Report | Gopher Dunes National

By Billy Rainford

We’re finally back in action at the 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Nationals. Let’s hope we don’t have that long a break in the series next year. I don’t need time to go to the beach and play volleyball or do stuff around the house!

Anyway, the annual stop at the gruelling sand track at Gopher Dunes took place this past Saturday under sunny skies, manageable humidity, and lots of new faces.

The fact that there was a weekend off in the American series meant a lot of riders from the New England area (riders who like to ride sand) made the trip across the border to take on what we affectionately call the toughest track in North America.

New for this week was the bird’s eye view Head Referee Paul Kingsley would have over the racing. He was up in a scissor lift with a pair of binoculars making sure riders were following the rules and staying inside the yellow markers.

There were 53 entries in the 250 Pro class and 54 in the 450 class. Here’s a closer look at the racing action.

250 Class

Being a sand track, first practice looks like a ski hill on a powder day. #325 Tallon Unger got “first tracks” on his 250 2-stroke. He’s an Alberta rider and finished 32-36 for 37th on the day.

#146 Tyler Gibbs is all the way from the Lower Mainland in BC. 26-34 put him back in 35th place. Tyler simply said it “didn’t go as planned.” Oh, and Kevin Urqhart likes Nickelback.

Randy Wiebe told me #691 Blair Nauta, a Canadian, has never raced in Canada before. This was his first time and his first National. 27-26 put him 28th. Sounds like we’ll see him again this summer.

#11 Davey Fraser was in the B Group, but he doesn’t let little things like that bother him. He was a consistent 23-23 for 26th. We’re still waiting for a fist-pumping holeshot from the east coaster.

I kept having to remind myself who #43 was! Anthony Spaddacini is from Ottawa and cracked the top 20 in moto 1. His 24th in moto 2 put him 24th on the day. Watch for a solid performance at his home track this weekend.

Poor #41 Jack Wright was on his face immediately after the gate dropped (Yes, I have the photo). He put his head down and pushed through for 24-20 motos and 22nd overall.

#36 Teren Gerber is also a long way from home. He put together two solid motos (17-19) and took 20th in the sand.

It was nice to have #35 Christopher Fortier back in the line-up after a concussion kept him away. 19-17 put him 19th.

If you had to work harder than #296 Ryder Floyd did on Saturday, go ahead and take another day off! He had to come from last place in moto 1 for 13th. He then got a good start in moto 2 but crashed and ended up breaking his hand! This kid just can’t seem to get a…break…this season! Heal up, Ryder.

#131 Jayce Penning joined his team for Gopher Dunes. He was way up in 4th place in moto 1 but then disappeared on the final lap with a mechanical DNF. He pulled into the mechanics area at the end of lap 1 in moto 2 but pushed on for 18th. His 16-18 put him 17th.

Top Intermediate was #720 Jeremy McKie. He was up in 12th in moto 1 but fell and took 34th. He made some nice passes in moto 2 for 13th and 16th overall. Watch this guy this weekend!

#52 Brad Nauditt was in some great battles in both motos. He finished 14-16 for 15th.

#21 Josh Osby was another rider on his team to fall victim to a first moto DNF (37th). He regrouped and came back for 6th in moto 2 and 13th on the day.

#48 Westen Wrozyna has been quietly scoring nice points this summer. His 12-14 put him 12th overall.

One of the riders I’ve been most impressed with this summer has been #60 Quinn Amyote. Quinn mixed it up with some very established long-time Pros this weekend and finished 10-11 for 11th.

#27 Hayden Halstead raced Southwick and Red Bud over the break and is getting back to race pace after his off-season leg injury. He loves the sand and was 11-9 for 10th.

#50 Jyire Mitchell is back for the remainder of the season and was up in the mix all day. His 9-10 motos put him 9th.

#628 Parker Mashburn is fitting in nicely up here in Canada. He almost grabbed the first moto holeshot and then had to come from the back of the pack in moto 2 for 12th. His 6-12 gave him a solid 8th.

#14 Tanner Ward got himself on the box in 2018 here. He was a consistent 7-8 for 7th this year.

#46 Marco Cannella had himself in contention all day and took 6th (5-7).

#121 Marshal Weltin came in with the red plates. He’s a great sand rider but will hit the next round with normal plates. 4-5 put him 5th.

#5 Tyler Medaglia was down in turn 1 of the first moto with another rider’s bike caught in his. He won the 450 class last season at this track and pushed himself to 8th! He challenged for the win in moto 2 and took 4th on the day with 8-2 motos.

#94 Luke Renzland seems ready for a win. He’s another great sand rider and was up in the lead battle in moto 1. He ended up sort of alone in the 2nd moto and took 3rd spot on the day (3-4). Watch for a push for a win next week at the team’s home track.

#1 Jess Pettis grabbed the moto 1 holeshot and led for a few laps, taking 2nd at the flag. He rode to a smart 3rd place in moto 2 for 2nd spot on the podium.

#19 Dylan Wright started the day off right by qualifying fastest. He showed he was the quickest rider in both motos and took a very solid 1-1 victory for the home team, regaining the points lead in the process. Oh, he also proposed to his girlfriend and is now engaged!

250 podium: Dylan Wright (1-1), Jess Pettis (2-3), Luke Renzland (3-4).

450 Class

Here’s a look at the 450 class.

#164 Dakota Alix did not have a good day, to say the very least. He was down in turn 1 in both motos. In moto 1 he went around for a couple laps but was forced back to the pits. His first turn crash in moto 2 looked to have hurt his left upper leg. He told me he’ll go get it checked today if the pain doesn’t start getting better.

Oh, what could have been! We all look forward to watching #2 Matt Goerke on this track, but this just wasn’t his year. He was up in the mix in both motos but mechanical DNF’s took him out both times! He’s scored with a 35-35 35th place. Ouch.

Everyone was cheering for #74 Ryan Derry as he was riding for his fiancée Desiree Adams who tragically passed away a couple weekends before. He stayed strong and finished 28th with 29-28 motos.

#570 Thomas Lanphear was a crowd favourite on his 250 2-stroke. He braaped his way to 23-20 motos for 23rd.

#10 Keylan Meston looked 99.9% spent as he tried to find an opening in the fence to push his bike back to the pits. The team had a rough time in the first motos and Keylan’s DNF (36)-19 motos put him back in 21st.

I think #28 Eric Jeffery was the only team rider to finish moto 1. He went 18-22 for 20th.

It’s always hard to make black plastics look good in photos, but I think #44 Yanick Boucher actually pulled it off! He finished 21-18 for 19th.

#725 Richard Jackson returned to Canada and finished 17-24 18th.

There were rumours of teams trying to get Broc up here in Canada. Well, #596 Carson Tickle was here and finished 15-14 for 15th.

#80 Sam Gaynor almost grabbed the 2nd moto holeshot and came around in 3rd place! His 11-15 motos put him 14th.

#309 Jeremy Smith was the rider who had most spectators scratching their heads. The New Jersey rider loves the sand and finished 10-13 for 11th.

#39 Ryan Dowd made things tough on himself but managed to charge through the field for 12-10 motos and 10th overall.

It’s no secret that #12 Cade Clason isn’t at home in the sand. He still managed to finish a respectable 9-8 9th.

#637 Bobby Piazza also returned to Canada for this round. He was in some good battles and finished 7-9 for 8th.

#68 Liam O’Farrell used his experience to keep wearing riders down. The ex-touring Pro rider from South Africa was impressive with 8-7 motos and 7th overall.

#711 Tristan Lane came up from Florida to play in the sand. He was probably the most impressive rider you’d never heard of and took 6th overall with 5-6 motos. He was on the Moto Central Live Show with us on Friday night.

#3 Shawn Maffenbeier was on the gas all day and showed he’s in the top rider conversation in the 450 class. He finished 6-5 for 5th.

Every rider from 2nd to 5th was in a battle the entire time they were on the track. #1 Colton Facciotti finished 4-4 on his home track for 4th. He’s now got company at the top of the MX points.

Most people didn’t know #16 Cole Thompson was struggling with a back issue. He hadn’t been on the bike for a couple weeks and this 3-3 for 3rd place finish took every once of strength he had, and it showed.

It was yet another 2nd place for #54 Phil Nicoletti who showed he was the next fastest rider all day. 2-2 put him 2nd but tied for the points lead.

This was a sand riding clinic by #800 Mike Alessi at his team’s home track. You’ll have to rewatch the Two Wheels TV app show to understand just how impressive he was this week. 1-1 for the win.

Mike celebrates with some well-deserved champagne.

450 podium: Mike Alessi (1-1), Phil Nicoletti (2-2), Cole Thompson (3-3).

How could I not let Mike and Tony Alessi say it this week?!