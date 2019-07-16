Photo Report | Gopher Dunes National

By Billy Rainford

We’re finally back in action at the 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Nationals. Let’s hope we don’t have that long a break in the series next year. I don’t need time to go to the beach and play volleyball or do stuff around the house!

Anyway, the annual stop at the gruelling sand track at Gopher Dunes took place this past Saturday under sunny skies, manageable humidity, and lots of new faces.

The fact that there was a weekend off in the American series meant a lot of riders from the New England area (riders who like to ride sand) made the trip across the border to take on what we affectionately call the toughest track in North America.

New for this week was the bird’s eye view Head Referee Paul Kingsley would have over the racing. He was up in a scissor lift with a pair of binoculars making sure riders were following the rules and staying inside the yellow markers.

There were 53 entries in the 250 Pro class and 54 in the 450 class. Here’s a closer look at the racing action.

250 Class

Being a sand track, first practice looks like a ski hill on a powder day. #325 Tallon Unger got “first tracks” on his 250 2-stroke. He’s an Alberta rider and finished 32-36 for 37th on the day.
#146 Tyler Gibbs is all the way from the Lower Mainland in BC. 26-34 put him back in 35th place. Tyler simply said it “didn’t go as planned.” Oh, and Kevin Urqhart likes Nickelback.
Randy Wiebe told me #691 Blair Nauta, a Canadian, has never raced in Canada before. This was his first time and his first National. 27-26 put him 28th. Sounds like we’ll see him again this summer.
#11 Davey Fraser was in the B Group, but he doesn’t let little things like that bother him. He was a consistent 23-23 for 26th. We’re still waiting for a fist-pumping holeshot from the east coaster.
I kept having to remind myself who #43 was! Anthony Spaddacini is from Ottawa and cracked the top 20 in moto 1. His 24th in moto 2 put him 24th on the day. Watch for a solid performance at his home track this weekend.
Poor #41 Jack Wright was on his face immediately after the gate dropped (Yes, I have the photo). He put his head down and pushed through for 24-20 motos and 22nd overall.
#36 Teren Gerber is also a long way from home. He put together two solid motos (17-19) and took 20th in the sand.
It was nice to have #35 Christopher Fortier back in the line-up after a concussion kept him away. 19-17 put him 19th.
If you had to work harder than #296 Ryder Floyd did on Saturday, go ahead and take another day off! He had to come from last place in moto 1 for 13th. He then got a good start in moto 2 but crashed and ended up breaking his hand! This kid just can’t seem to get a…break…this season! Heal up, Ryder.
#131 Jayce Penning joined his team for Gopher Dunes. He was way up in 4th place in moto 1 but then disappeared on the final lap with a mechanical DNF. He pulled into the mechanics area at the end of lap 1 in moto 2 but pushed on for 18th. His 16-18 put him 17th.
Top Intermediate was #720 Jeremy McKie. He was up in 12th in moto 1 but fell and took 34th. He made some nice passes in moto 2 for 13th and 16th overall. Watch this guy this weekend!
#52 Brad Nauditt was in some great battles in both motos. He finished 14-16 for 15th.
#21 Josh Osby was another rider on his team to fall victim to a first moto DNF (37th). He regrouped and came back for 6th in moto 2 and 13th on the day.
#48 Westen Wrozyna has been quietly scoring nice points this summer. His 12-14 put him 12th overall.
One of the riders I’ve been most impressed with this summer has been #60 Quinn Amyote. Quinn mixed it up with some very established long-time Pros this weekend and finished 10-11 for 11th.
#27 Hayden Halstead raced Southwick and Red Bud over the break and is getting back to race pace after his off-season leg injury. He loves the sand and was 11-9 for 10th.
#50 Jyire Mitchell is back for the remainder of the season and was up in the mix all day. His 9-10 motos put him 9th.
#628 Parker Mashburn is fitting in nicely up here in Canada. He almost grabbed the first moto holeshot and then had to come from the back of the pack in moto 2 for 12th. His 6-12 gave him a solid 8th.
#14 Tanner Ward got himself on the box in 2018 here. He was a consistent 7-8 for 7th this year.
#46 Marco Cannella had himself in contention all day and took 6th (5-7).
#121 Marshal Weltin came in with the red plates. He’s a great sand rider but will hit the next round with normal plates. 4-5 put him 5th.
#5 Tyler Medaglia was down in turn 1 of the first moto with another rider’s bike caught in his. He won the 450 class last season at this track and pushed himself to 8th! He challenged for the win in moto 2 and took 4th on the day with 8-2 motos.
#94 Luke Renzland seems ready for a win. He’s another great sand rider and was up in the lead battle in moto 1. He ended up sort of alone in the 2nd moto and took 3rd spot on the day (3-4). Watch for a push for a win next week at the team’s home track.
#1 Jess Pettis grabbed the moto 1 holeshot and led for a few laps, taking 2nd at the flag. He rode to a smart 3rd place in moto 2 for 2nd spot on the podium.
#19 Dylan Wright started the day off right by qualifying fastest. He showed he was the quickest rider in both motos and took a very solid 1-1 victory for the home team, regaining the points lead in the process. Oh, he also proposed to his girlfriend and is now engaged!
250 podium: Dylan Wright (1-1), Jess Pettis (2-3), Luke Renzland (3-4).
250 PRO – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes  
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #19  Honda  DYLAN WRIGHT 
  		 1st 1st 60
 2nd   #1  KTM  JESS PETTIS 
  		 2nd 3rd 52
 3rd   #94  Yamaha  LUKE RENZLAND 
  		 3rd 4th 48
 4th   #5  Kawasaki  TYLER MEDAGLIA 
 MARYHILL,  		 8th 2nd 45
 5th   #121  Husqvarna  MARSHAL WELTIN 
  		 4th 5th 44
 6th   #46  Yamaha  MARCO CANNELLA 
  		 5th 7th 40
 7th   #14  KTM  TANNER WARD 
  		 7th 8th 37
 8th   #628  KTM  PARKER MASHBURN 
 STEPHENVILLE,  		 6th 12th 34
 9th   #50  KTM  JYIRE MITCHELL 
  		 9th 10th 33
 10th   #27  Yamaha  HAYDEN HALSTEAD 
  		 11th 9th 32
 11th   #60  KTM  QUINN AMYOTTE 
 BLACKSTOCK,  		 10th 11th 31
 12th   #48  Kawasaki  WESTEN WROZYNA 
 NEWTONVILLE,  		 12th 14th 26
 13th   #21  Yamaha  JOSH OSBY 
 VALPARAISO,  		 37th 6th 20
 14th   #345  Husqvarna  JOSH PRIOR 
  		 15th 15th 22
 15th   #52  Husqvarna  BRAD NAUDITT 
  		 14th 16th 22
 16th   #720  Yamaha  JEREMY MCKIE 
 BELOEIL,  		 34th 13th 13
 17th   #131  Yamaha  JAYCE PENNINGTON 
 WALNUT HILL,  		 16th 18th 18
 18th   #296  Yamaha  RYDER FLOYD 
  		 13th 38th 13
 19th   #35  Husqvarna  CHRISTOPHER FORTIER 
  		 19th 17th 16
 20th   #36  KTM  TEREN GERBER 
  		 17th 19th 16
 21st   #640  Honda  AARON ZIELFELDER 
  		 18th 33rd 8
 22nd   #41  Yamaha  JACK WRIGHT 
 PORT PERRY,  		 24th 20th 8
 23rd   #64  Husqvarna  WILLIAM CRETE 
 BLAINVILLE,  		 20th 24th 8
 24th   #43  Yamaha  ANTHONY SPADACCINI 
 OTTAWA,  		 22nd 21st 9
 25th   #61  KTM  VINCENT LAUZON 
  		 28th 22nd 4
 26th   #11  Husqvarna  DAVEY FRASER 
 LANGLEY,  		 23rd 23rd 6
 27th   #97  Yamaha  CHRIS DA SILVA 
  		 39th 25th 1
 28th   #691  KTM  BLAIR NAUTA 
  		 27th 26th 0
 29th   #164x  Honda  MATTHEW KLANN 
 HOWELL,  		 21st 27th 5
 30th   #906  Husqvarna  LOIC LEONARD 
  		 29th 28th 0
 31st   #180  Kawasaki  ANTHONY ROSEMEYER 
  		 40th 29th 0
 32nd   #107  Yamaha  SHAYNE MERCIECA 
 NEWTONVILLE,  		 31st 30th 0
 33rd   #71  KTM  DUNCAN MACLEOD 
 LAMBTON SHORES,  		 25th 31st 1
 34th   #96  KTM  TRAVIS ROBERTS 
  		 33rd 32nd 0
 35th   #146  Kawasaki  TYLER GIBBS 
 DEROCHE,  		 26th 34th 0
 36th   #170  Husqvarna  DAMON LUKSYS 
 NEW TECUMSETH,  		 38th 35th 0
 37th   #325  Yamaha  TALLON UNGER 
  		 32nd 36th 0
 38th   #293  Honda  KEENAN PETERSON 
  		 35th 37th 0
 39th   #65  Yamaha  GABE GUTIERRES 
 CONCORD,  		 30th 39th 0
 40th   #543  KTM  CHARLES ETIENNE LEVEILLE 
 SAINT-JÃƑÂ©RÃƑÂ´ME,  		 36th 40th 0
 DNF   #261  KTM  LANDON DAVIS 
 MIDDLEBURG,  		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF   #437  Honda  KYLE KING 
 BOWMANVILLE,  		 DNF DNF 0

450 Class

Here’s a look at the 450 class.
#164 Dakota Alix did not have a good day, to say the very least. He was down in turn 1 in both motos. In moto 1 he went around for a couple laps but was forced back to the pits. His first turn crash in moto 2 looked to have hurt his left upper leg. He told me he’ll go get it checked today if the pain doesn’t start getting better.
Oh, what could have been! We all look forward to watching #2 Matt Goerke on this track, but this just wasn’t his year. He was up in the mix in both motos but mechanical DNF’s took him out both times! He’s scored with a 35-35 35th place. Ouch.
Everyone was cheering for #74 Ryan Derry as he was riding for his fiancée Desiree Adams who tragically passed away a couple weekends before. He stayed strong and finished 28th with 29-28 motos.
#570 Thomas Lanphear was a crowd favourite on his 250 2-stroke. He braaped his way to 23-20 motos for 23rd.
#10 Keylan Meston looked 99.9% spent as he tried to find an opening in the fence to push his bike back to the pits. The team had a rough time in the first motos and Keylan’s DNF (36)-19 motos put him back in 21st.
I think #28 Eric Jeffery was the only team rider to finish moto 1. He went 18-22 for 20th.
It’s always hard to make black plastics look good in photos, but I think #44 Yanick Boucher actually pulled it off! He finished 21-18 for 19th.
#725 Richard Jackson returned to Canada and finished 17-24 18th.
There were rumours of teams trying to get Broc up here in Canada. Well, #596 Carson Tickle was here and finished 15-14 for 15th.
#80 Sam Gaynor almost grabbed the 2nd moto holeshot and came around in 3rd place! His 11-15 motos put him 14th.
#309 Jeremy Smith was the rider who had most spectators scratching their heads. The New Jersey rider loves the sand and finished 10-13 for 11th.
#39 Ryan Dowd made things tough on himself but managed to charge through the field for 12-10 motos and 10th overall.
It’s no secret that #12 Cade Clason isn’t at home in the sand. He still managed to finish a respectable 9-8 9th.
#637 Bobby Piazza also returned to Canada for this round. He was in some good battles and finished 7-9 for 8th.
#68 Liam O’Farrell used his experience to keep wearing riders down. The ex-touring Pro rider from South Africa was impressive with 8-7 motos and 7th overall.
#711 Tristan Lane came up from Florida to play in the sand. He was probably the most impressive rider you’d never heard of and took 6th overall with 5-6 motos. He was on the Moto Central Live Show with us on Friday night.
#3 Shawn Maffenbeier was on the gas all day and showed he’s in the top rider conversation in the 450 class. He finished 6-5 for 5th.
Every rider from 2nd to 5th was in a battle the entire time they were on the track. #1 Colton Facciotti finished 4-4 on his home track for 4th. He’s now got company at the top of the MX points.
Most people didn’t know #16 Cole Thompson was struggling with a back issue. He hadn’t been on the bike for a couple weeks and this 3-3 for 3rd place finish took every once of strength he had, and it showed.
It was yet another 2nd place for #54 Phil Nicoletti who showed he was the next fastest rider all day. 2-2 put him 2nd but tied for the points lead.
This was a sand riding clinic by #800 Mike Alessi at his team’s home track. You’ll have to rewatch the Two Wheels TV app show to understand just how impressive he was this week. 1-1 for the win.
Mike celebrates with some well-deserved champagne.
450 podium: Mike Alessi (1-1), Phil Nicoletti (2-2), Cole Thompson (3-3).
450 PRO – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes  
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #800  Honda  MIKE ALESSI 
  		 1st 1st 60
 2nd   #54  Yamaha  PHIL NICOLETTI 
  		 2nd 2nd 54
 3rd   #16  KTM  COLE THOMPSON 
 BRIGDEN,  		 3rd 3rd 50
 4th   #1  Honda  COLTON FACCIOTTI 
  		 4th 4th 46
 5th   #3  Yamaha  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER 
  		 6th 5th 41
 6th   #711  KTM  TRISTAN LANE 
 PONCE INLET,  		 5th 6th 41
 7th   #68  KTM  LIAM O’FARRELL 
  		 8th 7th 37
 8th   #637  Honda  BOBBY PIAZZA 
 EASTON,  		 7th 9th 36
 9th   #12  Husqvarna  CADE CLASON 
  		 9th 8th 35
 10th   #39  Suzuki  RYAN DOWD 
 LUDLOW,  		 12th 10th 30
 11th   #309  Honda  JEREMY SMITH 
  		 10th 13th 29
 12th   #196  Yamaha  CHASE MARQUIER 
 NEWCASTLE,  		 13th 11th 28
 13th   #927  Honda  JAMAL PORTER 
 GARNER,  		 14th 12th 26
 14th   #80  Yamaha  SAM GAYNOR 
 ERIN,  		 11th 15th 26
 15th   #596  Honda  CARSON TICKLE 
 CARY,  		 15th 14th 23
 16th   #234  KTM  MCCOY BROUGH 
 KAYSVILLE,  		 16th 16th 20
 17th   #796  KTM  MICHAEL BIDUS 
 SHELBY CHARTER TOWNS,  		 24th 17th 11
 18th   #725  KTM  RICHARD JACKSON 
 HOLDENVILLE,  		 17th 24th 10
 19th   #44  Husqvarna  YANICK BOUCHER 
 HEARST,  		 21st 18th 13
 20th   #28  Yamaha  ERIC JEFFERY 
 COURTICE,  		 18th 22nd 12
 21st   #10  Yamaha  KEYLAN MESTON 
 CALGARY,  		 36th 19th 7
 22nd   #727  Yamaha  BRYAN CORMIER 
  		 19th 26th 7
 23rd   #570  Husqvarna  THOMAS LANPHEAR 
 PRESTON,  		 23rd 20th 9
 24th   #526  Honda  PARKER EALES 
 MAPLE RIDGE,  		 20th 23rd 9
 25th   #734  KTM  TYLER RAYNER 
  		 25th 21st 6
 26th   #763  Honda  JAMES HENSHAW 
 STAFFORD TOWNSHIP,  		 30th 25th 1
 27th   #24  Kawasaki  JASON BENNY 
 JOLIETTE,  		 26th 27th 0
 28th   #74  KTM  RYAN DERRY 
  		 29th 28th 0
 29th   #296  Honda  NICK KRAEGER 
 CONSTABLEVILLE,  		 28th 29th 0
 30th   #47  KTM  MICHAEL FOWLER 
 BEECH CREEK,  		 37th 30th 0
 31st   #282  Yamaha  DYLAN KIRCHNER 
  		 22nd 31st 0
 32nd   #81  Honda  COLE WILSON 
 UXBRIDGE,  		 32nd 32nd 0
 33rd   #99  Honda  BRANDON GOURLAY 
  		 27th 33rd 0
 34th   #702  KTM  GABRAEL TREMBLAY 
  		 31st 34th 0
 35th   #2  Kawasaki  MATT GOERKE 
 MARYHILL,  		 35th 35th 0
 36th   #110  Yamaha  BROCK KELLY 
  		 33rd 36th 0
 37th   #136  Honda  DEREK HAMM 
 BROWNSVILLE,  		 34th DNF 0
 38th   #164  KTM  DAKOTA ALIX 
 JAY,  		 38th DNF 0
 39th   #383  Kawasaki  CAMERON MEAD 
 RICHMOND HILL,  		 39th DNF 0
 DNF   #170  Yamaha  JOSH GEDAK 
 INNISFAIL,  		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF   #150  Yamaha  MITCH MCCOLL 
  		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF   #672  Honda  BRANDON PEDERSON 
 SAN BENITO,  		 DNF DNF 0
 DNF   #441  Yamaha  JONAH SMITH 
  		 DNF DNF 0
How could I not let Mike and Tony Alessi say it this week?!
This is why! Paul Kingsley and Daryl Murphy say, “See you at the races…”