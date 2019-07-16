Photo Report | Gopher Dunes National
By Billy Rainford
We’re finally back in action at the 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Nationals. Let’s hope we don’t have that long a break in the series next year. I don’t need time to go to the beach and play volleyball or do stuff around the house!
Anyway, the annual stop at the gruelling sand track at Gopher Dunes took place this past Saturday under sunny skies, manageable humidity, and lots of new faces.
The fact that there was a weekend off in the American series meant a lot of riders from the New England area (riders who like to ride sand) made the trip across the border to take on what we affectionately call the toughest track in North America.
New for this week was the bird’s eye view Head Referee Paul Kingsley would have over the racing. He was up in a scissor lift with a pair of binoculars making sure riders were following the rules and staying inside the yellow markers.
There were 53 entries in the 250 Pro class and 54 in the 450 class. Here’s a closer look at the racing action.
250 Class
450 Class
