Photo Report | Gopher Dunes Quicksand Sprint Enduro | OTSFF

Photo Report | Gopher Dunes Quicksand Sprint Enduro | OTSFF

By Billy Rainford

I’d never been to a ‘Sprint Enduro’ before. I didn’t really know what to expect. I didn’t really understand the format. I wasn’t alone. This format is relatively new to North America and Derek Schuster and Wayne Carroll from Gopher Dunes know a great thing when they see it and jumped into the Sprint Enduro game with both feet last weekend.

The weather was perfect and rider turnout was pretty impressive, given that nobody really knew what they were getting into! The track was prepped to its usual perfection and riders showed up to see what it was all about.

Every rider I spoke to said this may have been the most fun they’ve had at a track in a long time. The format is one that makes a day at the races fun for everyone.

Here’s how a sprint enduro works:

1. sign up for your class

2. put the transponder on your bike

3. head to one of the 3 different disciplines – mx, trail, and single track

4. depending on your class, do your necessary amount of laps on all 3 tracks whenever you feel like it

5. go home happy and tired

As a photographer, it was difficult to get photos of everyone because riders were on different tracks all the time and it was a challenge to be in the right place at the right time. Having said that, here’s a look at some of the action from another great day at Gopher Dunes. I don’t think we’ve seen the last Sprint Enduro…not by a long shot.

Thanks for a great day at the track, guys. It’s pretty safe to say there is a future with this type of event. We’ll definitely see you next time.

Full results can be found HERE.