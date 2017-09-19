Photo Report | Gopher Dunes Sandstorm Arenacross | Atlas Brace

By Billy Rainford

Photos by Emily Nicholson and Bigwave

The 9th annual Gopher Dunes ‘Sandstorm’ event took place this past weekend at the famous sand track outside Tillsonburg, Ontario. Saturday consisted of the Arenacross portion and the inaugural Shift Holeshot Challenge.

With a perfect set up and ideal weather conditions, the Arenacross track was ready for some tight indoor-style racing. The crew was careful to design a track that would be challenging for the top riders yet safe for those just getting their feet wet in this more technical discipline.

The official results were unavailable at the time of this post, but here’s a look at some of the racing action.

Results:

1. 10 Colton Facciotti HON 1-1

2. 77 Nathan Bles KTM 4-2

3. 184 Tanner Ward KTM 3-3

4. 464 Kyle Keast HSK 6-4

5. 42 Austin Watling HON 5-5

6. 126 Chris Pomeroy KTM 7-6

7. 14 Dylan Wright HON 2-DNF